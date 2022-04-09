Gallatin’s boys won 6-2 over Billings West on Saturday in Billings thanks to a sweep of the singles matches. The Raptors received wins from Braeden Butler, Emerson Fry, Wynn Wagner and Jonas Overton.
At No. 1 doubles, Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff lost their first set 3-6 before winning 6-1 in the second followed by an 11-9 tiebreaker against Dayton Magone and Carson Bruyere. At No. 3 doubles, Max DeFanti and Zach Dobbs followed a similar pattern: losing the first set 0-6 before winning 6-4 and 10-8.
The girls tied with West, picking up wins at No. 1 singles from Makayla Otey and No. 3 singles from Mal Gregory. In doubles play, the No. 1 pairing of Sophia and Olivia Mansour won 6-3, 6-4. And No. 3 pairing Molly O’Connor and Ryann Eddins won 6-1, 7-5.
Later on Saturday, Gallatin had to play eight JV girls and six JV boys against Billings Skyview as several members of the varsity had to travel back to town to attend prom. The boys still managed a 5-3 win, while the girls lost 7-1.
On the boys side, Jamie Dahman won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, and Dean Gunderson won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4 singles. Fry and Kearen Samsel lost in the top two singles matches.
In doubles play, DeFanti and Overton won 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 2 spot. Dylan Rosenzweig and Matt Swank won at No. 3, and Cole Woodward and Holden Lee won at No. 4. Will Gram and Nathan Nguyen lost in a tiebreaker set at No. 1.
For the girls, the Mansour sisters won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for the Raptors’ only point of the match.
