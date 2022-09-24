Let the news come to you

There are just the two seniors on Gallatin’s boys soccer team this season — Zach Williams and Aden Lyle — but two has been enough to help ease first-year head coach Michael Furstenberg’s transition into his role.

“It’s a little bittersweet, starting to think about it, because it still doesn’t feel so late in the season,” Furstenberg said. “But I think without the two leaders we’ve had, I don’t think we’d be where we’re at. I think Aden’s done a great job this year of stepping up as a vocal leader, kind of someone the boys look to for energy. And Zach has always just shown up, put in the work, kept our heads calm.”

Gallatin’s growth over the course of the season could be seen in Saturday’s match, a 1-1 tie against Billings West at Bozeman Sports Park. The Raptors (6-2-1) opened the season on Aug. 25 against the Golden Bears (5-1-3) in Billings and lost a 6-0 decision.

