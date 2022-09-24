There are just the two seniors on Gallatin’s boys soccer team this season — Zach Williams and Aden Lyle — but two has been enough to help ease first-year head coach Michael Furstenberg’s transition into his role.
“It’s a little bittersweet, starting to think about it, because it still doesn’t feel so late in the season,” Furstenberg said. “But I think without the two leaders we’ve had, I don’t think we’d be where we’re at. I think Aden’s done a great job this year of stepping up as a vocal leader, kind of someone the boys look to for energy. And Zach has always just shown up, put in the work, kept our heads calm.”
Gallatin’s growth over the course of the season could be seen in Saturday’s match, a 1-1 tie against Billings West at Bozeman Sports Park. The Raptors (6-2-1) opened the season on Aug. 25 against the Golden Bears (5-1-3) in Billings and lost a 6-0 decision.
Almost exactly a month later, the Raptors led for much of the game before allowing an equalizer. Still, the progress was noticeable.
“A lot of it just comes from every single player on our team is working hard to get to that starting spot,” said Lyle, the goaltender. “We’ve got our team two players who are working as hard as they can on that team, and they’re showing results. I think every single person on our depth chart is giving everything they got, which creates a competitive environment. Also, switching some formations and tactics around have helped us a lot.”
Making some alterations in certain positions led to Gallatin’s goal early in the game from sophomore Oliver Boettcher.
“We kind of knew how they were going to pin us and where they were going to try to attack from,” Furstenberg said, “so we tried to kind of go opposite with it and find that space.”
Once Boettcher’s shot found the net, several fist pumps followed — along with a rousing celebration with his other teammates on the field.
“Every single goal is a celebration,” Lyle said. “It gets everyone hyped and brings the team together. It helps us mentally reset. Getting all that energy out, it’s good to have that and then be able to settle back into the game again.”
And Gallatin controlled the pace more often than not, in part because the Raptors seemingly sprinted to every ball and to every uncovered Bears player. If West was going to tie the game, it would have to deal with Gallatin’s speed first.
“I think they wanted it a little bit more,” Furstenberg said of his own players. “I think the boys have something to prove to themselves going forward in the season, just that they can do it.”
Added Lyle: “I think the speed of play from our first game against West has tremendously improved.”
About 14 minutes into the second half, West’s Liam Gosch settled the ball in a crowd of players from both sides and snuck his shot past Lyle.
“I think it was just kind of the chaos of it being in front of the goal,” Furstenberg said. “There were so many bodies, and it was just whoever could get a foot on it first.”
Boettcher later went down hard in West’s goalie box after colliding with goaltender Baylor Boyce and another West player. He was favoring both of his knees afterward and did not remain in the game.
Gallatin’s Holden Wingo just barely missed a header goal in the game’s final minutes as both teams tried in earnest for a go-ahead goal that never came.
The game ended deadlocked, but the Raptors could see how much they had improved since their first game.
“I think the boys have done nothing but continue to grow,” Furstenberg said. “A big talk we had was about setting the foundation for what we wanted as a culture of the team. And for them to come in every week and continue to progress, continue to fight for success, has been a big step for us.”
