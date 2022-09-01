Gallatin is only three games into the season, but the Raptors will be hard-pressed to find a more physical opponent than the Billings Senior team they faced Thursday.
The Raptors, clad in their home black uniforms, overcame the near-90 degree heat and the emotions on the field to beat the Broncs 2-0 at Bozeman Sports Park.
“It definitely felt like both teams were getting heated,” Gallatin junior Dylan Nelson said. “There was a lot of talk, but I tried to stay away from it as much as I can. But it definitely was getting emotional.”
Nelson had good reason to keep calm after his first-half goal put the Raptors (2-1) ahead to stay. He scored off a free kick that he tucked inside the post on the bottom right past Broncs goalie Tysen Boller. It was Nelson’s first goal of the season.
“On that setup I saw the wall was on the left side and I saw the keeper was kind of on the shorter side, so I decided to slip it to the right side,” Nelson said. “I was going to go anywhere on the right side—top right, bottom right. I just tried to curve it in.”
He did so with little guidance from the sideline.
“The boys are in charge of taking their free kicks on their own,” Raptors head coach Michael Furstenberg said. “I think Dylan saw something and went for it.”
As Senior (2-1-1) attempted to find an equalizer, the physical play increased. Both teams called for fouls that were rarely awarded by the referees. Shoves and grabs at jerseys also largely went unacknowledged.
Furstenberg was glad, however, that his team mostly kept its cool.
“For me, what’s important is the challenges are fair,” he said. “Soccer is a physical game, and it’s going to be physical, but I don’t want players running across the field and hitting players intentionally. I want us to play for the space and the ball.”
The Raptors’ win didn’t come without a bit of luck, though.
In the second half, Gallatin was whistled for a hand ball in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Senior’s Quinn Isakson pushed the ball very wide to the left, keeping Gallatin’s 1-0 lead intact.
Throughout the game, Senior made several advances toward the Raptors goal, and each time goalkeeper Aden Lyle and the defense in front of him preserved the lead. Lyle, specifically, stopped at least two shots with his body in the second half.
“Aden is fearless,” Furstenberg said. “Having him back there definitely gives everyone confidence that we’re OK.”
Teammate Charlie Williams echoed that sentiment.
“It’s amazing. In my opinion he’s the best goalie in the state,” he said. “He is the best shot blocker that I’ve ever seen. I’ve played with him all three years and it’s really nice having an extra layer of safety back there.”
In the second half, in the game’s waning moments, it was Williams who provided Gallatin’s second goal.
Senior’s Boller left his box and went left to retrieve the ball. He was pressed by Gallatin’s Landon Raile and ended up making a misguided clearing attempt back to the middle of the field. Williams cut off the pass and rocketed a shot into the top left corner. It was his second goal of the year.
At that moment in the game, it was important to put another goal away, he said.
“It’s great to have a cushion, even by one more goal because they can score at any time,” Williams said. “They had some good chances, but Lyle back there, he did great.”
Furstenberg also saw Senior as a dangerous team because of its pace of play, but it was immensely helpful to net a second goal.
“They could turn it on,” he said. “There were moments when Senior would go almost like a lullaby and then hit with full speed, so I think having a little extra grace was big for us and allowed us to relax a little more.”
