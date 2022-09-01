Let the news come to you

Gallatin is only three games into the season, but the Raptors will be hard-pressed to find a more physical opponent than the Billings Senior team they faced Thursday.

The Raptors, clad in their home black uniforms, overcame the near-90 degree heat and the emotions on the field to beat the Broncs 2-0 at Bozeman Sports Park.

“It definitely felt like both teams were getting heated,” Gallatin junior Dylan Nelson said. “There was a lot of talk, but I tried to stay away from it as much as I can. But it definitely was getting emotional.”

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

