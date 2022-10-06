Gallatin Boys Soccer v. West (copy)
Buy Now

Gallatin's Oliver Boettcher scores against Billings West on Sept. 24 at the Bozeman Sports Park.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Gallatin defeated Great Falls High 3-1 on Thursday evening. 

The Raptors (8-3-1) received two goals from Oliver Boettcher and one from Charlie Williams. Williams also assisted on Boettcher's second goal. 

Allister Holton and Dylan Nelson each had one assist. 

