Gallatin junior midfielder Oliver Boettcher raced past Billings Skyview defenders, popping the ball up as he made his solo run.
He regained control left of the box and saw an opening at goal. Just like he’d done to get around a defender, Boettcher chipped the ball up and over the Skyview keeper, slotting a ball in the back of the net.
“I saw the keeper come out and I was like, 'Oh, this guy's not ready for it,'” Boettcher said. “I just tried to play it to the back post. It worked and I was happy about that.”
Gallatin head coach Michael Furstenberg was initially concerned as he watched from the sideline, but loved the result.
“It's always fun to see what the kids come up with,” he said. “I see something on the field and it's like, 'Why?' and then all of a sudden, something magical happens.”
That magic from Boettcher helped the Gallatin boys soccer team open its season with a 2-0 home win over Skyview Thursday afternoon. Furstenberg said a back and forth match is to be expected in the opener as both teams are figuring things out.
“And Skyview kept coming out with the way they're pressing and the energy they bring on the field, they definitely challenged us with it,” Furstenberg said. “And I think the boys kind of started to settle in and get back to what we were practicing and into our game.”
Boettcher notched both a goal and an assist on the day, and almost scored a second goal with another chip shot that went off the crossbar in the second half.
“Oliver is definitely a very talented young player where he's able to do things with the ball,” Furstenberg said. “And so the more options he has, the more options we can create with it, and he's able to distribute, shoot, dribble, pass, play, hold it — whatever it needs to be."
That all occurred despite Boettcher missing the final 15 minutes of the first half and the first 15 minutes of the second half. As Skyview set up for a corner kick in the 26th minute, Boettcher lay on the turf in the opposite attacking third. He eventually got up and walked off the field with the help of Furstenberg and Gallatin athletic trainer Brooke Heller.
The cause was dehydration, and Boettcher promptly put cold rags on his neck to cool himself down on the bench, along with drinking plenty of fluids.
“I got out, I was like, 'I feel like crap,'" Boettcher said. "And then I was like, 'I want to go back in.' So it didn't take that much longer, but it took a little bit.”
Gallatin still held steady in Boettcher’s absence, with senior midfielder Dylan Nelson and junior midfielder Allister Holton, among others, continuing to create chances for the Raptors.
“I was so proud of our team,” Beottcher said. “They kept together. They kept it locked down."
It helped starting off the match with consistent offensive pressure. Boettcher headed a ball wide right in the sixth minute, followed by a saved shot from Holton in the 10th minute and a near miss by sophomore forward Ezekiel Leighton in the 16th.
The Raptors broke through in the 21st minute, with Boettcher sending a through ball to Holton down the right side. Holton promptly sent a shot to the bottom left corner of the goal to put Gallatin up 1-0.
Boettcher said it’s always nice scoring, but “if you can play a ball to your teammate and you can celebrate with him,” it’s even better. Furstenberg added that he liked the offensive creativity early-on, and the Raptors will need to keep working on maintaining that throughout matches.
The defensive effort was also there Thursday, highlighted by multiple saves from junior goalkeeper Liam Gore and a sliding save by senior defender Cole Woodward on the goal line in the 55th minute.
“We still have a lot of bugs to work out (defensively),” Furstenberg said, “but just coming together, the boys stepping up, the seniors kind of stepping into leadership roles this year. It's been good.”
Starting off the season with a win “means so much,” Boettcher said, especially after the Raptors opened the 2022 season with a 6-0 loss to Billings West. Getting a victory over another Billings school is even sweeter, he added.
“I think the big thing that the boys are working on is just kind of what comes next,” Furstenberg said. “So for us, we've got practice (on Friday) and then after practice our game is Saturday. So it's best to just focus on the next steps, and those will take us where we need to go.”
