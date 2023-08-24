Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin junior midfielder Oliver Boettcher raced past Billings Skyview defenders, popping the ball up as he made his solo run.

He regained control left of the box and saw an opening at goal. Just like he’d done to get around a defender, Boettcher chipped the ball up and over the Skyview keeper, slotting a ball in the back of the net.

“I saw the keeper come out and I was like, 'Oh, this guy's not ready for it,'” Boettcher said. “I just tried to play it to the back post. It worked and I was happy about that.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you