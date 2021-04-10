The Gallatin boys earned a 4-4 tie with Billings Skyview on Saturday thanks in part to a strong doubles showing.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff won 6-2, 6-1 over Skyview’s Ryan Senitte and Chris Piccioni. Holden Lee and Zach Dobbs won at No. 3 doubles 6-2, 4-6 (13-11), and Jamie Dahman and Max Dafanti won 6-2, 4-6 (10-7) at No. 4 doubles.
Braeden Butler won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-3 to help the Raptors earn the tie.
Gallatin’s girls lost a 6-2 match to Skyview. The Raptors' Mandi Faure and Aydan Paul won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. And at No. 3 doubles, Ritu Bajwa and Julia Stevenson won 6-2, 4-6 (10-6).
Against Billings Senior on Saturday, Gallatin’s boys and girls teams each lost by 7-1 margins. Butler picked up another No. 1 singles win on the boys side, defeating Cruz Allies 2-6, 6-4 (10-4). Bajwa and Stevenson again won at No. 3 doubles, 6-3, 7-5.
