The tears of happiness came exactly one year after the tears of sadness, the ones that represented the pain of almost having everything.
Memories of a one-goal loss in the 2021 state championship fueled the Gallatin girls soccer team all the way through the 2022 season. Back in the title game on Saturday, the Raptors did not waste the opportunity to make history.
The Eastern AA’s No. 1 seed, Gallatin claimed a 3-1 victory at Bozeman Sports Park against Missoula Sentinel to give the school in just its third year its first championship in the sport. The Raptors finished unbeaten at 15-0-2, with just two ties during the regular season.
“To come to a game and do what we wanted to do means everything to us,” senior goalkeeper Averi Smith said. “Last year, we did, and it just didn’t work. That was the hard part, that we gave it everything and it just didn’t happen. This year we gave it everything, and it happened.”
Gallatin started as a program in 2020 and went 7-7-1 with a first-round playoff win before a quarterfinal exit. The next year, the Raptors reached the title game but fell 1-0 to Billings West on Oct. 29 in Billings and finished with a 12-2-4 mark. In the third year, they reached a height that would have been difficult to predict three years ago. But as the final whistle blew Saturday, a year after the West lost, reaching that level felt better than Gallatin’s players could have hoped for.
“We worked so hard, not only this season but the past two seasons as well. Seeing all the work pay off made it so worth it,” senior Olivia Collins said. “Making it to the state final last year and not winning it made winning this year that much better. It is super special. This showcased our hard work for the past three years.”
Collins led the state with 42 goals this season, netting her final two on Saturday against the Spartans (11-4-3). Her first came in the game’s 10th minute, as she dribbled through the Sentinel defense to find space. She found enough and pushed a shot past goalkeeper Kassidy Kirgan.
“We definitely did have momentum after that goal,” Collins said. “It gave us energy and confidence going forward.”
The Raptors added on right before halftime, as junior Natalie Sippos played a ball from the left side of the field back toward the middle. A Spartans defender got her head on the ball, but Gallatin senior Indigo Andresen got the second touch. She settled the ball and fired on net, beating Kirgan again.
“We had talked about how they like to get defenders all over to one side, and so we (thought) the ball to the far side would be open,” Raptors head coach Joel Ganey said. “We had to be sure to be over there. Indy took care of it when it came to her.”
That goal came in the 39th minute, giving Gallatin even more of a cushion heading into the break.
“I just took a touch and looked up and was like, ‘Might as well take it. She’s a great keeper, but I have an angle,’” Andresen said. “I saw it hit the side netting and started jumping up and down. I was so excited.”
After the West loss a year ago, Andresen said the team would “keep going up” and “hopefully be back, state championship next year.”
She proved to be clairvoyant, but it can’t be overstated how much that game fueled Gallatin’s work ethic in its attempt to reach that stage again.
“We had that bad taste in our mouth and didn’t ever want to feel that again,” Andresen said Saturday. “That pushed us to work so much harder. I think that feeling of losing empowered us.”
The Spartans reached the state title game as the West’s No. 3 seed. Their road to the championship game included wins against West No. 6 seed Kalispell Flathead, East No. 2 seed Billings Skyview and East No. 4 seed Billings West.
Gallatin mostly controlled the first half, but Sentinel made its presence known early in the second. In the 42nd minute, the Spartans earned a corner kick, and the ball eventually found its way to junior Peyton Schmauch. She shot past Smith to cut the Raptors’ lead in half.
“We’ve been working on getting the first touch, and we still did,” Smith said. “It just went to the wrong person.”
The game remained 2-1 until, finally, Andresen had a short pass find Collins for an insurance goal in the 74th minute.
“First half, it was all them. Second half, we made some really good adjustments and came back at them and were pressing and pressing,” Spartans head coach Dan Lochridge said. “I think we were in a good spot until that third goal went in. Of course, they have the quality to keep the ball and possess around us. It ends up being one of those situations where we just can’t get the ball back.”
Four minutes prior to that goal, a Sentinel through ball was played behind the Gallatin defense, forcing Smith to come up away from the goal. She was ruled to have used her hands to deflect a shot once she was already out of the penalty box. Smith easily saved the ensuing free kick by Irelyn Lochridge, and no more threats followed.
“If we got one more, one of those free kicks, corner kicks, any of those things could have definitely gone our way,” Dan Lochridge said. “If we get that second goal, I think the momentum goes our way. But they’ve got quality. They are a quality, incredibly good team. They deserved it. They won this game today.”
Gallatin’s win was especially sweet for the seniors — Smith, Andresen, Collins, Tessa Scott and Caris Follett — who hoped to make up for the lost opportunity as juniors.
“We made promises from the beginning of the year that we’d be one team and wouldn’t lose to anyone, and we kept that promise to ourselves,” Scott said. “I’m proud of us for finishing it this year.”
Added Follett: “We came back as hard as we could and wanted to show what we could do.”
Ganey said he hopes the feeling of accomplishing the program’s primary goal sticks with the group of five seniors.
“I think they really set the standard. They’ll be remembered for that for sure,” he said. “Our saying after last year was ‘Tradition doesn’t graduate.’ I hope they come back and are still a part of the program. I hope they have good memories and friendships they built through it.”
The Raptors finished the year with 75 goals as a team, with just 11 goals allowed. All year, they had the strongest defense and had the offense to match it. The goalkeeping was stout throughout, with freshman Isabella Donaghey filling in for the first handful of games before Smith returned from a knee injury.
Gallatin built itself into a contender this year and for the years to come. Ganey said the championship this year is a product of the team’s belief in itself and dedication to each other.
“We were just true to ourselves,” he said. “All season long, this season probably more than last year, we played pretty much the same way every game and we approached every game the same way. We stuck to our principles and played within them, and it was successful.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.