Erika Gustavsen named new volleyball coach at Gallatin

By Parker Cotton
Chronicle Sports Editor

Jan 17, 2022

Erika Gustavsen was out of coaching for about eight months before realizing she missed it too much.

She led Bozeman's girls basketball team to a 13-5 record and a Class AA tournament appearance last season but left her position afterward to spend more time with her family. By mid-March, Gustavsen was about six weeks away from giving birth to her second child.

When Ashley Obstar resigned as head coach of Gallatin's volleyball team in November, however, Gustavsen — who now teaches health enhancement at the newer school in town — had her interest piqued by the opening. She gave it a lot of thought and ultimately applied. Gustavsen was announced as the coach of the Raptors on Friday.

"It's a fresh start, and I'm really excited about it," she said. "I think I really learned about myself that coaching is just part of who I am. It brings me a lot of joy. I'm definitely passionate about it."

Gustavsen coached Bozeman's girls basketball team for seven years and won the Class AA title in 2016. Though coaching the Raptors will be new for her, coaching volleyball will offer a familiar setting. Gustavsen also coached the Hawks volleyball program from 2013-17 and compiled a record of 88-20, including the school's only state title in 2015.

Gustavsen said she did not anticipate returning to coaching so soon after leaving it.

"Until they're actually here, you don't know what life's going to be like with two small kids," she said, "so I kind of thought, 'Well, this is my transition for the next couple of years: Have the young kids and stay focused on teaching.'"

The opportunity to help build the new Gallatin program, though, was a strong motivator. Gustavsen said she felt comfortable returning to coaching, also, because by the time the season starts in the fall, her new daughter Maggy will be close to a year and a half old, "and that's a little bit easier than the newborn stage," she said.

Gustavsen's first child, a son named Mack, is currently 3 and a half years old.

"And volleyball is a very different season (than basketball)," Gustavsen added. "There's no holidays. The state tournament is always in Bozeman. I think there's definitely things about the volleyball season that are a bit more conducive for me with a young family."

Under Obstar — another former Bozeman volleyball coach — Gallatin volleyball went 14-10 in the fall. The Raptors lost a loser-out game to the Hawks in the Eastern AA Divisional tournament to end their season. In both of Obstar's seasons coaching the Raptors, they earned the fourth seed in the divisional tournament but did not advance to state.

"I think there's a lot of good young potential at Gallatin that I'm excited about," Gustavsen said.

She added it will be a challenge to join a program she has no background in. But in time, she's hopeful to put her stamp on it and help it reach new heights.

"I'm excited to hit the ground running with implementing my philosophy and getting to know the girls," Gustavsen said. "I was lucky to have really great teams at Bozeman High, not just varsity teams but our program was really good. I'm excited to build that at Gallatin."

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.