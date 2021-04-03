Both Carson Steckelberg and Lily MacFarlane started faster than they should have.
But it was the first race of the season and the start of Gallatin’s venture into track and field, so the anxiousness was warranted.
And, ultimately, it’s how they finished that mattered. Steckelberg, a sophomore, and MacFarlane, a junior, won the boys and girls 1,600 meter runs, respectively, on Friday afternoon at Gallatin High as the school hosted Great Falls to start its inaugural track and field season.
“I started out a little faster than I originally planned to pace, but you’ve got to expect that for the first meet of the season,” Steckelberg said after running his first 400 meters in about 65 seconds.
MacFarlane ran her opening lap in about 1:20, she said.
“I started out a little speedy, just because of all the adrenaline, I was excited to get going,” she said. “And then my next few laps were pretty good.”
Official results were not immediately available on Friday or Saturday, but Raptors head coach Chantel Jaeger was clear in her praise of her two winning distance runners.
“Especially since we haven’t raced in so long, I think the anticipation of competing and having that level of nerves and excitement is common for the first meet,” Jaeger said. “I think they held their composure well and produced good times for their first meet. They led the charge well despite going out a little fast. That’s an easy fix for next time.”
Steckelberg was challenged by a Great Falls runner for the last 200 meters or so, but he ultimately pulled away.
“I’ve just got to learn from it,” he said. “You start off fast because it’s the first meet of the season and you don’t know what you’re going to do and you want to run and just get out there. All of a sudden you’re going way too fast.”
MacFarlane won the event by a more comfortable margin, a result that validated all of the preparation she had put in during the last year, even though the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was super into it this winter,” she said. “I was super motivated this year and excited because we didn’t have it last year.”
She added that she has seen a lot of growth in herself from the last time she competed in track as a freshman at Bozeman High.
“Personally I feel like I’m a lot more dedicated, and I feel more experienced with the laps and the pacing,” MacFarlane said.
Jaeger gave credit to Gallatin’s cross country coach Graydon Curry and distance running coach Daniel Jackson for getting the team’s athletes prepared for such long races.
“The distance races require hours and hours of training and extra running and getting the actual mileage in,” Jaeger said. “It’s awesome to see distance runners have success in our first inaugural season because that means you know these kids are putting in the work day in and day out, in season or out of season.”
Elsewhere during Friday’s meet, Jaeger said she was proud of how the team’s high jumpers performed, namely Olivia Collins, Whitney Schlender and Garret Coley.
“Those three were our last competitors for each round of high jump,” Jaeger said. “I don’t think they punched their ticket with a state qualifying mark yet, but I think all three of them were inches away. And that is really cool to see that early in the season.”
There’s still plenty of season left, of course, but the collective mood around Gallatin’s track and field program is that of enthusiasm about being the first group of athletes to represent the school.
“I think the kids felt really cool having Raptors down their back on their jerseys and showing Great Falls who we are,” Jaeger said. “It was kind of hard to tell what to expect from all the athletes, but they impressed me overall, and it was great to see the excitement on their faces whether they were cheering each other on or competing.”
That excitement is heightened because, as Steckelberg put it, nobody had a season last spring. And even if there were a season, some of Gallatin’s team might not have had a chance to compete on a larger Bozeman High roster.
“Everybody’s ready to run,” he said. “Everybody’s ready to be at the top and finally get their shot. A lot of people, at least with Bozeman High last year, would have probably not ran on varsity or been with this group. And this group is extremely excited, and we’re glad to be here.”
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.