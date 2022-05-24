Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff were hoping to be underdogs again.
It worked out quite well in 2021, when the Gallatin players were juniors and pulled off a string of upsets at the Southern AA Divisional to earn a top seed at the state meet, where they would become their school’s first tennis champions.
This year, as seniors, they couldn’t catch anybody by surprise. As defending champions, they lived up to that billing and lost just one match. So, instead of being underdogs, they have to play with a target on their backs.
When the 2022 Class AA meet begins Thursday morning in Missoula, they know they are going to get everybody’s best effort.
“We have to maintain that confidence we have because we did win state last year,” Farne said. “If we go into the match thinking we can beat anyone, then I truly believe we can beat everyone.”
Raptors head coach Colter Curey said the duo has “improved tenfold from last year.” He points out specifically Farne and Schonhoff’s heightened understanding of each other’s tendencies and ability to strategize mid-match.
“Just thinking about where we were during this week of state practice last year until now, it’s super cool to see how much better they are,” Curey said.
While the players also recognize the on-court improvements they’ve made, perhaps the most important growth has happened between their ears.
“Our best thing this year has been our mindset,” Schonhoff said. “Last year there were some matches where we got down and angry, but that really hasn’t happened this year.”
It’s the mindset that the players take into each match this week that might set them apart. They have big-match experience. They’re playing with arguably the most pressure, but results from the regular season speak for themselves — they don’t get rattled by much.
In the championship match at the divisional last week in Helena, they were thrown off initially when they saw an unfamiliar opponent on the other side of the bracket. Bozeman’s No. 2 doubles team of Nate Brooks and Joe Monson had won in the semifinals over teammates Luke Raynovich and Owen Sanford, the No. 1 team for the Hawks.
“We were definitely shocked to see that,” Schonhoff said. “We were a little nervous, but once we stepped on that court we were like, ‘This is why we do this. This is what we live for.’ We’re just going to go in with a flat mind. Not necessarily, ‘We’re better than you,’ but (rather) ‘We can beat you.’ Just play our game.”
The Raptors won 6-2, 6-2 to earn a top seed at state.
Curey said the two seniors do well in finding the perfect level of confidence.
“They’re pretty humble kids innately,” he said, “so I’m not too worried about them getting ahead of themselves.”
Schonhoff, though, said he has some extra motivation to win again. His sister is Hannah Schonhoff, a Bozeman High senior, and will be competing this weekend at the Class AA track and field meet in Butte. She’ll be looking to defend her high jump title from junior year.
“It’s a really cool thing,” Ayden said of his sister’s success. “It boosts me. It gives me a drive to work harder because I know if she’s going to win, I’ve got to win.”
Both tennis players plan to study something related to business in college, but neither will compete in the sport for their school. Farne will attend Boise State and Schonhoff will attend Appalachian State, not far from where Hannah will compete in track and field at Elon University in North Carolina.
They want to make the most of their last high school sports weekend — underdogs or not.
“I think we’ve been training as hard as we can every day,” Farne said. “I think we’re ready, and we can feel the excitement of state coming.”
Raptors sending two girls doubles teams to state
Gallatin will be represented in the girls doubles bracket by the teams of Olivia Mansour and Sophia Mansour, who placed second at the Southern AA Divisional last week, and Molly O’Connor and Aydan Paul, who placed fourth.
The Mansour sisters were among Gallatin’s steadiest performers in their first year with the team, posting a 12-3 record when playing together at No. 1 doubles.
“They made a huge impact,” Curey said. “They’ve just kind of shot to the top in terms of top doubles teams in the state.”
Curey added that the sisters had to navigate a sibling relationship while also trying to cultivate a doubles partnership. There have been some challenges, but more often than not they emerged with wins.
“We’ve been working at this for a really long time,” said Sophia, a junior. “It’s been our goal from the beginning of the season. I think if we can get there and win, it would be really big for us. It’s nice to reach your goal, hit your target.”
Added Olivia, a freshman: “The feeling of winning is really great, like you’ve really accomplished something. Especially coming this far, having to go through all the matches at divisionals and now however many matches at state. It would be a really big accomplishment to win with my sister.”
Paul and O’Connor are seniors who paired up in the middle of the season and have built a 9-4 record together. It’s O’Connor’s first season of tennis and Paul’s second. They’ve jokingly said before they don’t have very high expectations given their relative inexperience, but it has been fulfilling to win enough to qualify for state.
“We were just talking about how much me and Aydan have improved since the beginning,” O’Connor said. “Making it to state made me realize I can do more than I would think. And going into the season, I never had the expectation that I would make it to state. Once we got further and further we realized we might actually have a shot at this. Knowing that practice has paid off and we’ve reached our goal, it’s exciting.”
Curey believes Gallatin’s No. 2 team can earn some points in the doubles bracket not only because of Paul and O’Connor’s skills, but also because they “have no quit in them.” That was evident as they had to battle through the consolation side of the divisional bracket to qualify for state in the first place.
“Anything can happen during a match,” he said. “They don’t really care who they’re playing against. They’re just going to play their hardest and see what happens.”
O’Connor and Paul trailed late in the divisional match they wound up winning that qualified them for state. O’Connor said a few mid-match adjustments led to them playing their best tennis of the year.
“It was really fun because you’re told you’re supposed to peak at divisionals and that did happen for us,” she said.
O’Connor said she and her partner are hoping to make the most of the time they have left as high schoolers.
“Especially at this time of the year it’s a lot about having fun,” she said. “It’s both of our last times playing high school sports. I think we’re going to take advantage of that and just appreciate every moment just like we’re doing every day in school right now.”