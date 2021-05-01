With a shutout pitching performance, Billings Senior defeated Gallatin 14-0 Friday in Billings.
Kennedy Venner allowed one hit and no walks while striking out 12 in five innings for Senior. The Broncs also scored 11 runs in the third inning after totaling three in the first for the victory.
Braxton Gray recorded the Raptors’ lone hit. Gallatin’s Rhianna Ashcraft allowed 13 earned runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out two.
