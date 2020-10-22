After steadily recovering from her coronavirus symptoms, Ashley Obstar still felt tired.
As soon as the Gallatin head coach was ready and couldn’t spread the virus to anyone, she was back to work. Her team doesn’t have an easy road ahead. The Raptors are in the midst of a two-week span that includes seven matches.
Obstar recognized that may be challenging for the players and her.
“But at the same time,” she said, “when it’s something that you love, it’s not as exhausting.”
The Raptors had to sit out a couple weeks earlier this season as players were self-quarantining due to contact tracing. Obstar and someone else with the team contracted COVID-19, which meant Gallatin couldn’t compete until last week.
The Raptors rescheduled all the matches they missed in a short time window, including playing Billings Senior on Thursday and at Belgrade on Saturday. But they’re thankful for that.
Gallatin junior libero and team captain Molly O’Connor said she’s appreciative of every practice and every moment she has with her team now.
“I feel like we’ve had a lot of things that should bring us down,” she said, “but we’ve been able to pull through as a team, and it’s a really cool thing.”
Obstar told her first-year squad from the beginning that finding success would be a process. But she feels this undertaking has been accelerated lately. The Raptors are consistently making smart decisions, which has given them the freedom to become more aggressive, Obstar said.
The Raptors have been dedicated, Obstar added, which has made the transition to the new school smooth.
“Now that we’re into it, it just feels normal. It feels like we’ve been a team for two or three years. It’s amazing to think it’s only been a couple months,” Obstar said. “Just how far we’ve come as a team, everyone is clicking. The team chemistry is there. Every practice is all out. It just feels like the routines and expectations and all of that has been established beforehand.”
The Raptors have dealt with various obstacles with no seniors. However, O’Connor, who played for Bozeman last year, said that allows everyone on the team opportunities to step up. For example, she tries to pass on knowledge she’s gained from her experience.
Gallatin’s Keaton Lynn, who used to play in Three Forks, said the level of competition is stronger at Class AA. But she thinks the Raptors had chemistry right away.
“We click really well,” Lynn said, “and I feel we play together really well as a unit, and I feel that’s really important with a new team.”
This bond was especially vital when the Raptors couldn’t play midway through the season. Obstar said the players remained committed to the team when they were isolated. A couple of them had birthdays when they were quarantined, so the rest of the team surprised them with group video calls.
They also played online games together. Lynn said she passed the time by reading books and watching movies as well. But she still felt something was missing in her life.
“It was really tough for me not being able to see my team and connecting with them,” she said, “because volleyball has always been something, at the end of the day, I look forward to. Just going there, playing with my team, just being with them, it’s really stress-relieving for me.”
The Raptors were upset they couldn’t play, Obstar said, but they got through it together.
O’Connor felt lonely during those couple weeks. But that time made her team want to play volleyball that much more.
“We definitely came out of it stronger and better than I expected,” O’Connor said.
Obstar was frustrated because she felt her team followed health guidelines closely, but she said her program is now “hyper aware” of those protocols now that the team is back to full strength.
The Raptors established early on this season that one of the elements of their team identity is mental toughness, Lynn said. That felt especially important recently.
O’Connor pointed to the Raptors’ contest against Great Falls CMR last week, their second of the day. Gallatin was down 10 points in one of the sets. But when O’Connor looked around at her teammates, none of them looked discouraged.
“Our team is a team that will never give up,” she said. “I think all of us persevered through everything, and we’ll never give up. Coming in with no seniors, I think we kind of knew we’d have a disadvantage, but I don’t think we’ve let that affect us.”
O’Connor noted how the Raptors wouldn’t have as much time to fix areas of the game they may struggle with because they have so many matches in a little amount of time. Yet they’re still optimistic about what they can accomplish during the postseason.
The Raptors want to qualify for the Class AA tournament for the first time. Despite the difficulty which may come with that, they believe they’re ready.
“I think we have a lot of potential,” Lynn said. “I feel really confident in our team.”
