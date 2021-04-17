Olivia Collins hasn’t reached 5 feet, 3 inches in the high jump yet. But she’s getting closer.
The Gallatin sophomore became the school’s first state qualifier a week ago as she cleared 5-2, just one inch more than the qualifying mark. On Saturday at a home dual meet against Billings West, she tied for second in the event as she cleared 5-1. She made three unsuccessful tries at 5-3, but she can sense it will happen eventually.
“I felt I was closer to 5-3 last week than I was this week, honestly,” Collins said. “I think I was just in my head this time, but I feel like I’m definitely capable of getting 5-3.”
To even qualify for state this early in the season was a pleasant surprise for her.
“It kind of shocked me, honestly, because last year with the season being canceled I haven’t really jumped a lot since middle school track,” Collins said. “I didn’t really know what to expect of myself, but I was confident I could qualify at some point in the season. But I definitely surprised myself that it was that early on.”
She will continue to set her sights on higher marks, which Raptors head coach Chantel Jaeger said are in the cards for her as she continues working.
“High jump is not only just pure talent. It has a lot of skill to it,” Jaeger said. “High jump is very technical. I know she has that speed and that talent there. And she’s proving herself with the technique. It’s all following through and coming together for her in a very quick manner.”
Later on Saturday, Collins placed second in the 200 meters, finishing in 26.9 seconds. That time is just .2 seconds off the state qualifying time. And it was a big jump from her time of 27.79 on April 2 against Great Falls.
She said going against a stronger Billings West team gave her more motivation on Saturday.
“That kind of pushed me a little bit more,” she said. “I think it’s my best time personally.”
Jaeger is hopeful that Collins’ speed — which has been honed as a soccer player — will also be helpful for the Raptors on the track. Collins also runs on the school’s two relay teams. On Saturday, she teamed with Indigo Anderson, Lily MacFarlane and Keaton Lynn to place first in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:25.53.
“I haven’t been coaching for very long, but in my experience, soccer players are just very keen to the 200- and 400-meter distance as a sprint because soccer players have to run so far and they run so much,” Jaeger said.
As she competes more in track and field, Collins is finding herself liking it more and more. She’s becoming more dedicated to the sport in the process.
“I have really awesome coaches and teammates who are helping me get an interest,” she said. “Them telling me I can jump certain heights or run certain times definitely motivates me. They’re all super helpful, and I couldn’t do anything without them.”
Jaeger sees that growth in the sophomore also. She said Collins gladly accepts new challenges and is genuinely excited to be contributing.
“She’s been very steady, which is good,” Jaeger said. “She’s a very hard worker, and I think her performances are inspiring her in setting some more long-term goals, which is awesome.”
Also for Gallatin on Saturday, Carson Steckelberg won the boys 3,200 meters (10:29.93), Tristan Melick won the boys high jump (5-6), Tyler Gilman won the boys long jump (19-10.75) and Adain Benz won the boys triple jump (37-4).
MacFarlane won the girls 800 (2:30.74) and was second in the 1,600 (5:33.6). Tesse Kamps won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet and was second in the discus (90-8). Molly O’Connor won the javelin (90-10), and Breanna Boice won the 300-meter hurdles (59.15).
