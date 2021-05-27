With 38 athletes scheduled to appear at the Class AA meet, Bozeman will be well-represented in every corner of the two-day competition.
The meet begins Friday morning and concludes on Saturday in Missoula.
Hawks head coach Blaine Pederson said that figure — which includes 17 boys and 21 girls — is a testament to the team’s depth and performance this season. Having so many girls, in particular, could put Bozeman in the running for a team championship.
“If some of those things start happening and falling into place, and we pull out some eights and some 10s in some places where we're supposed to have ones and twos, that can make a big difference,” Pederson said.
Hannah Schonhoff, a junior, has the best girls high jump mark in the state this season at 5 feet, 7 inches. Clara Fox has the fourth-best javelin throw (121-4), and Jenavieve Lynch has the second-best discus toss (115-2).
Grace Gilbreth enters with the fifth-best time in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 21.9 seconds). Ellie Hull and Natalie McCormick are both in the top seven of the 1,600 and 3,200. Cooper Knarr is also set to run in the 200 and 400 along with both relay teams.
On the boys side, Pederson is excited to watch Thomas Bossenbrook, who is fresh off a personal-record 11.56 seconds in the 100 at the divisional meet, and Keaton Opperman, who triple jumped for the first time in a meet at divisionals and placed sixth (39-8.25) to earn a trip to state.
Bozeman’s only freshman making the trip is Nathan Neil, who currently has the second-best freshman times in school history in the 800 (2:01.56) and the 1,600 (4:37.79). Dan Driscoll set both records (2:00.9 and 4:33.0, respectively) in 2000.
“I have a pretty good feeling he's going to get them,” Pederson said of the records.
Bozeman has several other opportunities to secure team points in the distance events. Weston Brown, Connor Neil, Stirling Marshall-Pryde and Xander Danenhauer all entered in at least one of the 1,600 or 3,200 events. Elijah Eckles had the second-best pole vault mark (14-6) and was in a tie for the seventh-best mark in high jump (6-0).
