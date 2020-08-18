On the first bus ride of the season, Matt Clark looked around at what he thought was a surreal sight.
The former Bozeman and first-year Gallatin head coach saw his players spread out on each seat. Everyone was wearing masks.
The required health protocols for high school athletics because of the coronavirus pandemic are more than worthwhile in Clark’s mind, though. As his team traveled from Bozeman to Great Falls, he was thrilled his new team could compete.
“It was a relief to get out there and play some golf. It’s crazy times right now,” Clark said. “We had an opportunity for everyone to go out and play golf.”
In the first varsity competition in any sport for Gallatin, Bozeman’s newly-built high school, the Raptors needed little time to secure their first victories. Justus and Jordan Verge, who are now Raptors after helping the Hawks win state titles, tied for first place with 69s on Monday, pacing Gallatin to a team victory with a score of 298.
Bozeman’s girls team, led by Sami Yates’ third-place showing of 81, also won by shooting 338.
Bozeman’s boys were sixth with 333, and Gallatin’s girls were seventh with 381.
“I was super proud of the way the kids responded and how they played,” Clark said of the Raptors’ first performance. “They’re hard workers. They’re talented, high-character individuals. So I’m just super proud of how things went.”
The MHSA established that meets must only be one-day events for travel purposes. Clark said this emphasizes the importance of a solid start because players can’t catch up on the typical second day.
Players also had to compete with only their teams, rather than mixing up groups with those from other programs like usual. Clark said most of his players embraced the competitive nature of playing alongside students from other schools. However, participating with teammates also allowed younger players to golf more at ease.
“They’re just so consistent,” Clark said. “They have a passion for the game of golf, and they have a work ethic to go with it, and that combination is a powerful one. All that hard work pays off every time they’re in a tournament.
“Rarely do they hit a bad shot. Is there room for them to improve? Absolutely. There always is in the game of golf. But they’re unbelievable talents, and the consistency is probably what stands out.”
Ramey Lloyd, another past all-state player for the Hawks who is now a Raptor, placed 17th by carding 79. Gavin Klein was 20th with 81, and Stevie Voigt was 28th with 84.
For the Gallatin girls, Halle Vandersloot shot 88 for 17th and Addiliy Lloyd was 22nd with 90.
Clark was happy with how his mix of returners and newcomers showed their skills and gained more experience.
“We have a lot of competitive individuals on our team,” Clark said. “That competition is good. It pushes one another. I’m excited to see how that plays out as we play in more tournaments throughout the season.”
While Yates was in third, Cooper Knaar ended up fifth with 82, Franchi Ceartin was 11th with 85, Elly Atkins finished 18th with 90 and Averi Bertram was 29th with 97.
Jacob Brandon led the Bozeman boys with 77 as he was 13th, and Bryant Rivenbark was 19th with 80.
“(Yates) puts a ton of time in with golf, same with Cooper,” Nelson said. “They spend hours in the summer. They also work on their game, too. They work on their short game, chipping, putting. It’s just really their work ethic, wanting to get better, not being satisfied out there.”
Nelson is thankful to have veteran golfers on his team in his first year. He can ask them specific questions about what they want to work on during practice and how they can become better.
“I think their experience really pulled them through,” Nelson said of the girls team. “Just being able to read the greens, stay out of trouble, just play solid, fundamental golf.”
Clark and Nelson both noted how they want their squads to build on Monday’s performance. Clark added that he wants his players to be more driven than others. Tournaments like Monday, he said, will serve as tests for their work throughout the season.
“Hopefully,” Clark said, “we’re peaking at the right time at the end of the year when it really matters at the state tournament.”
