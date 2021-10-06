top story Undefeated Bozeman boys soccer led by Drew Johnson's pursuit of state goals record By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 6, 2021 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Bozeman senior Drew Johnson warms up before practice on Tuesday at Bozeman High. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Bozeman senior Drew Johnson poses for a portrait before practice on Tuesday at Bozeman High. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Bozeman senior Drew Johnson shoots against Billings Senior on Aug. 26. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Like most children, Drew Johnson started playing soccer almost as early as he can remember.He immediately loved the feeling of scoring a goal. As a kindergartner, few things are as thrilling.Unlike most children, Johnson grew up to be one of the most prolific goal scorers in Montana’s history. With 58 career goals to his name, Johnson has served as a consistently dangerous offensive threat for Bozeman for the past two seasons.Johnson is described by teammates and coaches as “quiet,” a personality trait that extends to the field — where his goal scoring can come in bursts but his playing style otherwise is quite reserved.Hawks head coach Hunter Terry said the senior is constantly on a “pursuit of excellence.” And in the realm of soccer, that means a lot of scheming.“He’s sneaky and subtle,” Terry said. “He’d be a good gambler, a good poker player.”Johnson will look to add to his career total as the Hawks (11-0) play at Belgrade (3-5-3) at 3 p.m. Thursday. In a game last season against the Panthers, Johnson scored six first-half goals, tying the state record for the most in one game.Johnson previously played hockey and baseball in his life, but he plays no other sports for Bozeman so he can focus on his development in soccer. That has included traveling to out-of-state camps with some of Montana’s other best players.When he’s in a Hawks uniform, Johnson said his success has come from sharing the field with other talented players.“I’m really helped out by all my teammates. Every goal comes with an assist,” he said. “They always support me on the field. Individually, I just try to focus when I’m in an opportunity to score. I find a spot to pick out on the net, and I shoot for that and hope it goes in.”The process sounds simplistic, but that’s maybe just the result of what Terry and Johnson’s teammates identify as a relentless drive to improve.“He’s super athletic, and he’s tenacious,” fellow senior Sam Robinson said. “He wants to score goals and goes hard every day. He puts his mind to it and fights for it.”Terry said Johnson’s scoring is impressive, but he’s just as impressive as a passer, dribbler and defender. “He has done a great job building partnerships in our program,” Terry said of how Johnson works with his teammates. “He collaborates really well. I think that’s a big part of where his success is coming from.”After four goals as a sophomore in 2019, Johnson exploded for 28 goals last year, the second most in the state. He credited the sharp increase to having gained more confidence before his junior year.He recognized in himself more of a “willingness to take on players” and being less worried about losing the ball if challenged for it.“If you’re in the zone and you’re ready to go, you don’t really think about what can go wrong,” Johnson said. “You’re ready to take the risk to do something new.”Additionally, the graduations of top goal scorers like Zach Springer, Sam Byerly and Jackson Coles presented an opportunity to grow.“It kind of left a spot for someone to step up,” Johnson said. “I just took advantage of that and tried my best.”The Montana High School Association lists the boys career goals record at 68, achieved by Cayden Ayers of Corvallis from 2013-16. But that record document hasn’t been updated since November 2018 and doesn’t include Springer’s 60 career goals from 2017-19.Due to the inconclusive recordkeeping, it’s difficult to say if 68 is still the mark to be broken or how many other players stand between Johnson and the top of the list. In any case, he’s clearly nearing that point. But it’s a pursuit that doesn’t concern him too much.“It means something, but I’m most focused on the next game,” he said. “I think that’s what’s helped me get to where I am. When I get to it or if I get to it, it’ll be a great moment, but that’s not really what I’m focused on right now. I’m kind of focused on the team more and what I can do to help the team move forward.”Johnson leads the state with 26 goals this season, and teammate Joshua Angell is tied for second with 13. Six other teammates have scored at least twice. Combined with a defense that has allowed just two goals all year, the Hawks have the best goal differential (plus-61) in the state.After consecutive state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020, Bozeman looks poised to challenge for the state title once again. Johnson and his goal scoring cannot be ignored as a major reason why.He tries to not get too ahead of himself in thinking about a record, but he does love scoring goals.The feeling of putting the ball in the net has remained the same ever since he was a kid.“Before you score, if you’re thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve already scored,’ then I think there’s a higher chance that you’ll probably miss,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to be super focused and in the moment when you’re shooting. And then after you can do whatever you want, celebrate, and that’s the good feeling, that the work on the field is paying off.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. 