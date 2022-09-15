In Bozeman’s parlance, at least, it’s called a “sniffer” goal.
Once the initial shot attempt is blocked or redirected, the Hawks are instructed to track down the ball and do something with it. They have to sniff it out.
After a scoreless first half Thursday against Gallatin, Hawks junior Tomas Evans sniffed out a goal and spurred Bozeman to an eventual 2-0 win at Bozeman Sports Park.
“I just had to pick off what comes out. I had to find the ball and get it in,” said Evans, who scored in about the 48th minute. “I just sat where I thought the ball would end up — back post. I just waited and found where I needed to go.”
The Hawks (5-1-1) fought off the Raptors (4-2) from there. Bozeman won its fourth consecutive game overall and improved to 4-1 all-time against Gallatin. The Raptors’ four-game win streak this season was snapped.
Bozeman head coach Hunter Terry said the team has worked extensively on finishing scoring opportunities close to the goal, especially when there is an initial deflection. Evans’ score was preceded by a shot from teammate Kale Edwards that was blocked at first by Raptors goalie Aden Lyle.
“Good things happen when you shoot,” Terry said. “They don’t always happen on-target, other things are going to open up, get the sniffer on it.”
Evans did so and relieved some of the tension of a scoreless match.
“It’s nice, but 1-0, still gotta work,” he said.
The Hawks received a second goal in about the 66th minute from Aidan Roos to account for the final margin.
Gallatin’s best scoring opportunity came in between Bozeman’s two goals. In about the 55th minute, Hawks goalie Oliver Olsen fell down while making a save, and the Raptors settled on the ball. They couldn’t score, however, because the Hawks created a wall in front of the net and managed to clear the ball.
“Oliver made the save, and then we had a lot of players come in and compete,” Terry said. “It’s really about getting dense, getting lots of bodies in there and blocking the goal.”
Otherwise, Gallatin’s scoring chances were scarce, which head coach Michael Furstenberg attributed to Bozeman’s pressure.
“We knew Bozeman was going to press us hard in the midfield. And we knew they had talent and were going to be a challenge for us,” he said.
“Having Bozeman come in and play their style and their game and the way they played, I think their speed tested us a lot and showed us some things we have to continue working on.”
Furstenberg yelled from the sidelines in the second half, reminding his team to focus on playing its own game. He didn’t like seeing the “panic” that set in after Evans’ goal.
“I’d say it was an even game up until the goal got put away,” Furstenberg said, “and then we lost composure and I think Bozeman took advantage of that.”
Terry said Gallatin didn’t make anything easy, though. He said the Hawks had trouble defending Gallatin’s midfielders at several different spots in the game, but especially in the first half — which prompted some “problem-solving” at halftime.
Even with a lead in the second half, Bozeman knew to be careful.
“(Two goals) is not much of a lead with Gallatin,” Evans said. “They’re a good team, but it helps being ahead.”
