Led by four first-place finishers, the Bozeman girls track and field team clinched a second place team finish with 115 points at the Skor-Dekam Invitational Saturday in Helena.

Those four finishes came from seniors Hayley Burns in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 17.60 seconds) and Hannah Schonhoff in the high jump (5 feet, 5 inches), and juniors Clara Fox in the javelin (113-03) and Sarah Wheeler in the 3,200 meters (12:27.87). Both Burns and Wheeler set new personal best times.

Burns also finished third in the 400 meters (personal-best 1:00.76) and Schonhoff took second in the long jump (personal best 16-05.50).

In the 1,600 meters, the Hawks finished second through fifth. Junior Luci McCormick finished second (season-best 5:30.13), sophomore Serena Sproles finished third (5:31.16), sophomore Natalie Nicholas finished fourth (season-best 5:34.90) and sophomore Nomi Friedman finished fifth (personal-best 5:36.32).

Other strong finishes from Bozeman include sophomore Sydney Kirsch taking fourth in the 100 meters (personal-best 13.25 seconds), freshman Hadley Brown taking fourth in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:23.35) and senior Kate Galindo taking second in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 12:30.26).

Senior Jenavieve Lynch also placed third in the shot put (personal-best 37-08.50) and fourth in the discus (109-11). Junior Grace Stoddart took third in the pole vault (10-00.00) and eighth in the triple jump (32-02.00). The Bozeman girls 4x400 meters relay team consisting of freshman Macey Primrose, freshman Sophie Corbett, junior Eliza Smith and junior Otylia Clements also took third (4:18.05).

There were several impressive performances on the boys side as well, as the Hawks finished in sixth place as a team (54 points).

Sophomore Nathan Neil set two new personal bests by taking first in the 800 meters (1:57.79) and sixth in the 400 meters (52.89 seconds). Senior Jase Applebee also set two new personal bests, with a first-place finish in the long jump (21-07.50) and a fourth-place finish in the 200 meters (23.13 seconds). Applebee — along with senior Tommy Bossenbrook, freshman Lucas Kadillak and senior Trent Rogers — also placed third in the 4x100 meters relay (44.56 seconds).

Bossenbrook also placed fifth in the 200 meters (personal-best 23.26 seconds). Rogers took fifth in the high jump (personal-best 5-10.00) and sophomore Oak Sullivan took fifth in the long jump (personal-best 20-02.50).

Junior Weston Brown set two new personal bests in the 400 meters (seventh place, 52.95 seconds) and 800 meters (fifth place, 2:02.06). Senior Connor Neil took fourth in the 1,600 meters (season-best 4:35.77). Sophomore Ian Gentry placed fourth in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 10:26.30).

Junior Jesse Meyer also set a new personal-best with a fourth-place finish in the javelin (152-08).

Gallatin track and field also had a successful day with the boys team finishing in second place with 78 points.

Senior Tyler Gilman placed first in the 300-meter hurdles in a personal-best 40.31 seconds and took eighth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.44 seconds). Gilman — along with senior Nik Udstuen, sophomore Christian Heck and senior Noah Dahlke — also placed first in the 4x100 meters relay (43.74 seconds).

Senior Garret Coley finished first in the high jump (6-0.00), second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.88 seconds) and seventh in the long jump (19-10.00). Dahlke placed fourth in the 100 meters (11.47 seconds) and Udstuen placed third in the 200 meters (personal-best 23.12 seconds).

Junior Garrett Dahlke set a new personal best with a second-place finish in the 400 meters (51.64 seconds). Sophomore Nash Coley finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (15.97 seconds) and senior Peter Rehberger placed fourth in the 800 meters (personal-best 1:59.74).

Senior Landry Cooley finished third in the javelin (155-03) and freshman Jack Murray set a new personal best with a fourth-place finish in the shot put (47-03.00). Junior Treyten Kimm also took fifth in the triple jump (39-05.00) and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 44.93 seconds).

On the girls side, Gallatin finished fourth as a team with 76 points.

Sophomore Tesse Kamps led the way with a second-place finish in the shot put (38-11.50) and a third-place finish in the discus (112-00). Senior Whitney Schlender also finished second in high jump (5-01.00), third in long jump (15-10.50) and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (personal-best 16.70 seconds). Schlender — along with senior Lily Macfarlane, junior Ashlyn Graham and junior Olivia Collins — placed fourth in the 4x400 meters relay (4:19.68).

Macfarlane also placed fifth in the 800 meters (season-best 2:23.49) and Collins placed fourth in the 400 meters (personal-best 1:01.26). Collins was also a member of the 4x100 meters relay team that placed fourth (51.67 seconds).

Freshman Claire Rutherford took third in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:23.02) and senior Alexis Holton took fifth in the 3,200 meters (12:51.94). Finally, sophomore Sydney Kolwyck also took second in the triple jump (34-01.50) and freshman Ava Dierolf took second in the javelin (personal-best 102-08).

Bozeman and Gallatin track and field will next compete at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet on Tuesday in Billings.

