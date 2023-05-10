Despite a slower start to the season than expected, Bozeman track and field is “getting into our stride” as the season winds down, head coach Blaine Pederson said.
That start — which included multiple meet cancellations due to inclement weather — altered some of the workouts the Hawks sprinters were able to do. Throwers and jumpers also have “a lot of work on their body” at this point in the season, Pederson said.
But those trials have led to Bozeman “finally getting to where we want to be” heading into the Butte-Bozeman-Gallatin triangular Thursday, Pederson said. That meet — which also serves as senior night for both Bozeman and Gallatin’s track teams — precedes the Eastern AA Divisional meet May 19-20 in Billings and the Class AA meet May 25-27 in Butte.
Pederson said he’s feeling “really good” where the Bozeman boys stand currently. That’s led by the distance trio of senior Weston Brown, senior KJ Popiel and junior Nathan Neil. All three have pre-qualified for state in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. Neil and Brown also rank third and sixth, respectively, in the 800 meters in Class AA.
Junior Oak Sullivan has also pre-qualified in the long jump, triple jump and the 200 meters, and is closing in on the 100 meters. Sullivan joins junior Titus Sykes (400 meters) and seniors Austin Slate (shot put) and Jesse Meyer (javelin) as Hawks nearing pre-qualification.
On the girls side, seniors Clara Fox and Tyra Opperman have pre-qualified in the javelin, and senior Brenna Berghold and sophomore Kaylie Tedesco have done the same in the high jump. Senior Luci McCormick and junior Serena Sproles are in the 1,600, and McCormick also ranks third in Class AA in the 3,200.
There are also quite a few girls nearing pre-qualification, including sophomore Hadley Brown (800 meters), freshman Elizabeth Becker (3,200) and junior Ava Epler (shot put).
Pederson said he hopes to see more personal-best marks over the next three meets, especially as the Hawks taper their training plan.
“We’ve been working and working and working them,” Pederson said. “The next couple of weeks are going to be the time to take that load off. So I think overall we’re in really, really good shape and where we want to be.”
McCormick looking for redemption at state meet
Even though she ran a season-best time, there wasn’t cause for celebration.
Then-junior Luci McCormick finished second in the girls 1,600 meters in 5 minutes, 23.95 seconds at the 2022 Eastern AA Divisional. But she suffered a stress fracture in her left foot and had to scratch from the 3,200 meters. The next week, she wasn’t able to run in either event at state.
McCormick remembers being “really frustrated” about her season being cut short, but found solace in still having a senior season.
“This year at the beginning of the year, I was mostly just focusing on doing strength (training) and eating right and going to bed on time,” she said. “Just trying to do everything right so that wouldn’t happen again.”
While there is some lingering pain in her left foot, it’s nowhere near as severe as last spring. It’s shown on the track this season, as McCormick ranks fourth in Class AA in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 5:17.86) and third in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 11:28.03).
The 1,600 time came at the Belgrade Triangular on April 21, a makeup meet after both the Dahlberg Invitational in Butte and the Great Falls Optimist Invite were canceled due to inclement weather. McCormick said it was “kind of unexpected” to run a PR at a smaller meet, but still a welcome surprise.
“It’s fun to see those results from the training pay off, especially in the mile setting a PR like that, because I remember last season I kept seeing the same time over and over,” McCormick said. “But then finally, I got it.”
More recently, McCormick finally got a chance to compete at some larger meets. She placed second in the 1,600 (5:21.53) at the Skor-Dekam Invite on April 29 and won the 3,200 at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet on May 2, where she ran a new PR.
“It’s kind of fun to finally step out and compete against different people and have a bit more competition,” McCormick said. “I know I get to compete against (Gallatin sophomore Claire Rutherford) a lot, which is really nice. But it was nice to have some other girls around, too.”
With just a handful of meets left in her high school career, McCormick is locked in on doing “as best as I can” at the divisional and state. She added that she’d take a podium finish over another PR, but both would be ideal.
Pederson said he is also looking forward to seeing a strong finish to end McCormick’s senior season.
“Excited to get a little vindication for her this year and to finish her senior season and her running career on an extraordinary note,” Pederson said.
Sullivan’s versatility showing in several events
Oak Sullivan wouldn’t say he’s the best athlete or the hardest worker on the Bozeman boys track and field team. But the Bozeman junior does have natural ability, and loves “trying new things.”
“There’s amazing athletes (on this team),” Sullivan said. “It’s just that I’m able to do a lot more events, which makes it so I’m able to get those points.”
During his time at Bozeman, Sullivan has taken the sampler platter approach to track and field. Last season as a sophomore, he qualified for state in the 100 meters, high jump, long jump and triple jump. This season, he’s added the 200 meters, 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay.
Sullivan, whose main goal entering the year was to lead the team in point scoring, even practiced javelin for one day and threw 139 feet at the Crosstown Dual on April 25 — the third-best throw on the team.
“And I bet if he had a handful more practices he could probably be a 155-foot thrower,” Pederson said.
Pederson also said Sullivan is “an awesome asset to have” with his versatility both on the track and in field events. Sullivan has auto-qualified for state in the 200 meters (22.72 seconds), long jump (21-2) and triple jump (42-8). He also has his eyes set on qualifying in the 100 meters, where he’s .09 seconds off the standard (11.39 seconds).
Sullivan said it “depends on the meet” which event is his favorite, often coming down to end results. For example, the jumping events may slide down the list if he ends up scratching, which he said is “always frustrating for me.”
Still, he said the long jump and 100 meters are often “super fun” to compete in. The same could be said for the 200, where he ran a new PR at the West-Bozeman dual last Friday in just his second time ever running the event.
Sullivan has also found success at bigger meets like Skor-Dekam and Top 10, which he said oftentimes have better weather and nicer tracks. He notably set new PRs in both the long jump and triple jump at Skor-Dekam this year.
“I definitely like going to those bigger meets just for that competition. And it’s fun,” he said. “If you can score in those meets, it’s super exciting because you beat out some of the best people in the state.”
Pederson — who Sullivan credited with immensely helping his sprint form — said it’s been a joy to watch Sullivan’s intrinsic motivation translate to results this season.
“He’s just excited and wants to continue to get better at everything,” Pederson said.
Sullivan added that he hopes to stay consistent in all his events as the Hawks inch closer to the state meet. He also has specific marks he’d like to hit by the end of the season: 11.30 seconds in the 100, 22.5 seconds in the 200, 22 feet in the long jump and 43 feet in the triple jump.
“If I could hit any of those, I’d be pretty happy,” Sullivan said.
Berghold relies on mentorship, training plan during senior season
A massive weight lifted off Brenna Berghold when she cleared 5-2 in the high jump during the Bozeman-Skyview dual on April 7, securing Berghold a spot at state once again.
“It was an absolute dream come true,” Berghold said. “I did not think that I was going to get that PR that early in the season. But to be able to do that at the first meet of the season was pretty perfect because it means that I can take a step back and kind of reflect on how the first couple weeks went and hopefully recreate that at divisionals and state and get another PR.”
Berghold hopes to continue reaching for the standard set by Bozeman graduate Hannah Schonhoff. During her time as a Hawk, Schonhoff was a two-time state champion in the high jump and is now competing on the Elon University (North Carolina) track and field team.
Schonhoff is a “huge role model” for Berghold and the two still keep in touch. Berghold said she even plans to join Schonhoff at Elon after taking a gap year post-graduation.
“Just in general as an athlete, (Schonhoff is) a really great person to be around,” Berghold said. “A very encouraging teammate and super supportive of everyone in events even though they’re competition for her — in our team and in other teams around the state.”
Whether it’s because of Schonhoff or her own results, Berghold has been “super motivated all year,” Pederson said. That includes in both the high jump and the 300-meter hurdles, where she set a new PR during the crosstown dual (51.98 seconds).
Berghold also tied for seventh in the high jump at Skor-Dekam (4-10) and placed fourth in the event at Top 10 (5-0).
“I really enjoy those bigger meets because I get to meet a lot of really talented people and really cool people from all around Montana,” she added. “And some of those different schools for Top 10, seeing A, B and C schools is really cool. I loved doing that my sophomore and junior year (as well).”
She has also loved the training regimen this season, which Pederson designs to get athletes “to peak at divisionals and state,” Berghold said. She added that it’s helped her be more in tune with her body, especially coming off an ankle injury that she suffered in her first hurdles race in 2022, which plagued her throughout last season.
“It’s been really cool to just be a part of the team again, and I love the way that it’s all structured,” Berghold said. “It’s really helped me become a better athlete.”
As her final high school season concludes over the next few weeks, Berghold said she’d love to qualify for state in the 300-meter hurdles and have sophomore Sophie Corbett — who is coming off injury — be there alongside her. Berghold also hopes to set a new PR in the high jump to inch closer to the Class AA-leading jump (5-4).
“That would be a huge goal for me and I would love to see that happen,” she said.
