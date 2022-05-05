After looking at the results from Bozeman track and field’s last two meets — the Skor Dekam Invitational on Saturday and the Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet on Tuesday — Bozeman head coach Blaine Pederson said his coaching staff was “overwhelmed” by the sheer amount of new personal and season bests set.
In total, Bozeman athletes set a combined 46 new personal bests and seven season bests over the course of the two events. Pederson said that’s a testament to the intensive training in recent weeks and finally getting clear weather on race day.
“It was just so much fun to be part of the team on those two days,” Pederson said.
Sophomore Nathan Neil — who broke two minutes for the first time in the 800 meters at Skor Dekam, then ran an even faster time in his first-place finish at Top 10 (1 minute, 57.36) — said it also helped competing against faster opponents from the other side of the state.
“At the start of the season when all these kids were putting in these super fast times, I was way behind,” Neil said. “Then I finally put in a time under two minutes and it’s been encouraging me that I can put in a good time at state and hopefully win.”
Senior Hannah Schonhoff said she was especially proud of Bozeman’s second-place finish in the girls team standings at Top 10. She said it was an encouraging sign for the Hawks as they push for their first team state title since Schonhoff’s freshman year (2019).
“I’m hoping we can do that again this year,” Schonhoff said. “So seeing that many people that have pre-qualified (for state) and PR’d and made Top 10, I think it can definitely happen. I’m excited to see how everyone else does this season.”
Senior Jase Applebee excels in first track and field season
So far, Bozeman senior Jase Applebee has had a “pretty smooth” transition into his first season on the Hawks track and field team.
“All the coaches and everyone here is awesome,” Applebee said. “So it’s made it really fun.”
From a sports perspective, Applebee is best known as the starting running back for the Bozeman football team and a member of the boys basketball team that finished as state runner-up in March. But for the past couple seasons, he’d wanted to add a spring sport.
Following his freshman year, Applebee was looking to join the track and field team. But what would have been his sophomore season was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and he injured his ankle during the winter before his junior season.
In other words, this has been a long time coming for Applebee.
“He’s a kid all of us coaches have been talking about that we would have loved to have him out for four years,” Pederson said. “But as he did some speed work with some of the football guys, I had kind of pegged him as probably the fastest kid in the school. And I think he’s going to end up showing that by the end of the year here.”
Applebee said he followed his coaches’ judgment as far as what events he’d compete in. That includes, so far, the 100 meters, 200 meters, high jump, long jump and the 4x400 meters relay this season.
Applebee — along with fellow newcomer senior Trent Rogers, who is one of Applebee’s best friends — also recently helped run a season-best 4x100 meters relay time at the Top 10 meet (43.90 seconds).
While the speed Pederson pointed to has been there all season, Applebee said long jump has been his favorite event thus far. That makes sense, considering he’s coming off a pair of first-place finishes, including a new personal-best at the Skor Dekam Invite (21 feet, 7.50 inches).
“It was super exciting because this was something I’d never done,” Applebee said.
Applebee said he’s been extremely appreciative of his coaches teaching him about techniques and tactics for his various events. It’s helped build his confidence and set new goals for this season. While winning state is the ultimate goal, Applebee said he hopes to pre-qualify in every event he competes in and “see where it goes from there.”
So far, he’s pre-qualified in the long jump and sits 0.33 seconds behind the qualifying standard in the 200 meters. As he chases more pre-qualifying marks, Applebee hopes to continue enjoying his time with this team.
“It’s super fun,” Applebee said. “I just love competing whenever I’ve played any sport. Just to go and compete against people I know from basketball and football has just been awesome.”
Schonhoff handles pressure amid high jump state title defense
The main goal for Schonhoff this season is simple: win another state title in the high jump. That includes hitting her personal-best of 5-7 and pushing for higher.
It didn’t take long for her to hit that mark; at the Gallatin Valley Triangular on April 2, Schonhoff cleared her personal- and season-best height. She’s also won the high jump at every meet this season and ranks No. 1 in Class AA.
And yet she said she still looks to be more consistent. That, along with her goal of defending her state title, increases the pressure to perform. Even if it’s mostly self-imposed.
“I just overthink everything,” Schonhoff said. “So it’s definitely an added stressor. But I think it’s helping me push farther and jump well.”
There’s also the fact Schonhoff signed to compete on the track and field team at Elon University in North Carolina next year. Schonhoff said she chose Elon because she wanted to go somewhere warmer for college, which led her to look at the Carolinas. After talking with the coaching staff last summer and going on an official visit, she “fell in love” with the school and the program.
So in one sense, that’s a weight off her shoulders. But Schonhoff said it also makes her want to out-perform last season.
“Now I feel like I have to uphold that reputation, almost,” Schonhoff said. “Since I have signed, I’m like, ‘I have to do better.’”
She’s found ways to circumvent her added stressors, especially during larger, more competitive meets like Skor Dekam and Top 10. Schonhoff takes a moment, closes her eyes and takes a deep breath. She blocks everything else out in order to singularly focus on her jump.
This season, that strategy has worked for both the high jump and long jump. Schonhoff said she was proud of getting back up to 5-6 in high jump at Top 10, and setting a new personal-best in the long jump at Skor Dekam (16-5.50).
“I’m super happy about it because I’ve been really wanting to hit state qualifying (marks for long jump),” Schonhoff said. “I still haven’t made it yet, but I’m so close. Last year I was so inconsistent, but the fact that I’m consistently jumping 16s this season has made me so much happier about my performance overall.”
Schonhoff said she wants to make a push for the state record in the high jump, which is 5 feet, 11 inches (Great Falls’ Pam Spencer, 1974). To do so, she’ll have to continue performing well at these bigger meets. Schonhoff said she’s up to the task.
“I love it,” Schonhoff said. “It’s definitely more stressful, but I think it helps me do better because I need to do good. It pushes me to do good.”
Senior Jenavieve Lynch looks to fully enjoy final season at Bozeman
After committing to Montana State for track and field, Bozeman senior Jenavieve Lynch said MSU assistant coach Jennifer Allen told her to enjoy her senior season at Bozeman.
“And I’m thankful that she told me that,” Lynch said. “I think that, had I not committed yet, I think there’d be a lot more anxiety (about my) performance.”
Lynch said one of the mantras of the Bozeman throwers group is “we’re here to have a good time,” which helps alleviate some pressure as well. And when the pressure starts to get to her in bigger moments, Lynch said she thinks back to why she competes in this sport in the first place.
“My freshman year I was a total headcase,” Lynch said. “So (since then), I really just try to have self-confidence. That’s my big thing. Believing in myself, believing I can do it is my big thing.”
Lynch said she’s also improved on her throwing form over the summer and winter months, which has translated to this season. Most recently, Lynch set new personal bests in the shot put (38-6.00) and discus (118-11) at the Top 10 meet.
There’s also Lynch’s competitive drive that’s pushed her this season. That’s been most notable in her friendly rivalry with Gallatin sophomore Tesse Kamps. Lynch is currently ranked third and second, respectively, in the shot put and discus in Class AA, while Kamps is ranked first and sixth, respectively.
“I compete against Tesse all the time and almost all the time she beats me,” Lynch said. “But I think that wanting to beat her and trying to beat her every single time has helped me.”
Lynch added that in past years, there wasn’t another girl in Bozeman competing at this level alongside her. But after seeing Kamps at duals throughout last season and going up against her this season, Lynch said it’s forced her to step up to the challenge.
“(Bozeman senior distance runner) Hayley Burns talks a lot about how it’s really hard to run a mile when you’re 50 meters ahead of everyone else and you’re just against yourself,” Lynch said. “So I think it’s made me a lot better to compete against (Kamps) every week.”
Looking ahead, Lynch wants to continue improving as she chases the school record in the shot put (40-4). She said she’s talked with her coaches about how breaking that record would put her among the top throwers in the state and in prime position for a state championship.
Lynch said she’s excited about the future, whether it’s chasing state titles or preparing to be a Bobcat next year. At the same time, she doesn’t want to lose sight of the moment.
“But I’m really trying to truly enjoy my senior season, have fun throwing,” Lynch said. “When I get to MSU, I’ll get to MSU and I’ll throw at MSU. But right now, I’m throwing at Bozeman High and I’m going to have fun doing that.”