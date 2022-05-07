Gallatin’s boys and girls each split a pair of matches Saturday. The boys beat Great Falls 8-0 but lost to Great Falls CMR 5-3. The girls beat the Bison 7-1 but lost 6-2 to the Rustlers.
In the boys win over Great Falls, Braeden Butler won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0 and Emerson Fry won at No. 2 6-0, 6-1. Wynn Wagner and Kearen Samsel won without dropping a game at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. In doubles play, Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff won 6-2, 6-1 in the top spot. Max DeFanti and Zach Dobbs won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3. Nathan Nguyen and Jonas Overton won at No. 2, while Jamie Dahman and Dylan Rosenzweig won by forfeit.
On the girls side, the Raptors swept doubles play with wins from Makayla Otey, Mal Gregory, Alivia Ballenger and Ritu Bajwa. In doubles action, Sophia and Olivia Mansour won 6-1, 6-0 in the top spot, and Trinity Simmons and Julia Stevenson won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3. At No. 2, Aydan Paul and Mandi Faure won their first set 6-2 but lost their second by the same margin. They then won a tiebreaker set 10-5.
Against CMR, Butler and Samsel picked up singles wins for the Raptors boys team. Dahman and Rosenzweig won 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 4 doubles spot.
The Mansours won 6-0, 6-1 for the girls. Gallatin also earned another point by forfeit at No. 4 doubles.
Bozeman competes shorthanded against Great Falls teams
With lineups missing several players due to prom commitments, Bozeman’s tennis teams were not at full strength Saturday in Great Falls.
The Hawks boys team won 6-2 against Great Falls but lost 7-1 to Great Falls CMR. The girls lost 6-2 to the Rustlers and tied the Bison 4-4.
In the boys’ win over Great Falls, Bozeman received singles wins from Blake Phillippi, Pau Casas and Evan McKinley in the top three spots but had to forfeit at the fourth spot. In doubles play, Skyler Smith and Kieran Williams won at No. 2, Ben Nash and Parker Batton won at No. 3 and Dane Brailsford and Trevor Hannan won at No. 4. Against CMR, Phillippi earned Bozeman’s only point at No. 1 singles.
On the girls side, Izabel Barr won twice in the top singles spot for Bozeman. Bozeman’s only other point against CMR was a win by forfeit at No. 4 doubles.
Against Great Falls, Jane West won at No. 2 singles. Frida Kelly and Maeve O’Brien won at No. 2 doubles, and Ellla Fedyk and Brynn King won in the No. 3 spot.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.