Izabel Barr feels a touch of confidence before each match. Not just for herself, but for several of her teammates also.
Bozeman’s girls singles lineup has rarely dropped a match this season, showcasing an impressive ability to adjust mid-set and be consistent sources of team points over the course of the season.
“It’s fun to know they’re picking their lineup based on us,” Barr said of the team’s opponents each week, “and they’re like, ‘We have to strategically pick these things.’”
Bozeman asserted its dominance in girls singles once again Friday morning, sweeping the four contests and helping the Hawks girls to a 6-1 win over Billings Senior. (The No. 2 girls doubles match was rained out, preventing the teams from reaching the full eight points of a normal meet.)
Bozeman has benefited from strong play at the top three spots all year: Barr, Reagan McKinley and Jane West. All three are sophomores, meaning there should be plenty more strong tennis in the years ahead.
“As a coach, it’s nice to know that you can count on their consistent play,” Hawks head coach Joanne Sposito said. “It’s awesome really because I know they have so much more potential in front of them. They’re youngish in age, but they’re playing tennis at a high level.”
Barr won 6-2, 6-4 against Senior’s Bella Roge Friday morning, while McKinley won 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) against Emily Johnson and West won 6-1, 6-0 against Emily Oltman. After their respective wins, each player mentioned how helpful it is to see different styles in practice each day.
“When you figure out what kind of hitter your opponent is you learn to adjust because you’ve done it before (in practice),” McKinley said.
Added West: “That really helps me because the seeds above me, obviously they’re more skilled than me, they’ve been playing for longer, and it just pushes me to hit better shots, and I can take that to my match.”
Whatever is happening in practice seems to be working. The No. 4 singles spot has traded hands a few times this season, but it belonged to Ava Couture, a junior, on Friday after she won a challenge match for it earlier in the week. She beat Senior’s Aubrey Kroll 6-0, 6-1.
“Because all these girls are so young we’re going to have them for a couple years,” Barr said, “so I think that’s great.”
Barr is the most accomplished of the group as the Class AA state runner-up last season. She will surely challenge for the title later this month. And it’s not unheard of for a school to get two or three entrants into the state tournament bracket.
Because of their growth this season, West and McKinley feel they can qualify for state as well.
“First off I’m proud of beating players I didn’t think I could, like persevering as hard as I could,” West said. “I didn’t make it (to state) last year, but I think I can this year, and that just comes from persevering, concentrating and trying to be consistent.”
Added McKinley: “I really want to take what I’ve learned so far this season and take that into divisionals and just be calm about it.”
Bozeman’s girls also received wins in doubles play from Ella Fedyk and Elizabeth Frizzell at No. 3 and Emeline Smith and Brynn King at No. 4.
The boys also won 6-1 against the Broncs (No. 1 boys singles was rained out). The Hawks swept doubles play, receiving wins from Nate Brooks and Collin Gross at No. 1, Ben Stern and Harrison Rotar at No. 2, Skyler Smith and Ben Wilson at No. 3 and Ben Nash and Owen Garcia at No. 4.
Bozeman’s girls didn’t find the same success in the afternoon, losing 5-3 to Billings Skyview. Following a switch to pro sets in order to get all the matches in amid rain delays, the Broncs swept all the singles matches. That included losses for Barr, McKinley, Couture and Kristen Graham (West didn’t play so she could take an AP test). In doubles play, Heidi Huber and Maeve O’Brien won 8-2 at No. 2, Fedyk and Frizzell won 9-8 (7-5) at No. 3 and Smith and King won 8-0 at No. 4.
Bozeman’s boys defeated Skyview 5-3. Brooks and Gross won 8-5 at No. 1 doubles, Stern and Rotar won 8-4 at No. 2 and Smith and Wilson won 8-4 at No. 3. Oliver Ward won 8-0 at No. 1 singles and Kieran Willaims won 9-8 at No. 3.
Gallatin boys sweep Falcons, Broncs
Gallatin’s boys won 7-1 against Billings Skyview Friday morning thanks to singles wins from Mason McCarty, Matt Swank, Oliver Licata and Dean Gunderson. In doubles play, Jonas Overton and Emerson Fry won at No. 2, Will Mitchell and Max DeFanti won at No. 3 and Owen Safranski and Ashton Poulin won at No. 4.
Gallatin’s girls lost 7-1 against Skyview, with the only win coming from the top girls doubles team of Alivia Ballenger and Trinity Simmons.
Later on Friday, Gallatin’s girls beat Billings Senior 6-2 and the boys won 8-0.
Ritu Bajwa and Ruby McNeil won singles matches at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Ballenger and Simmons won again at No. 1 doubles. Arya Cavender and Sami Dahlhauser won at No. 2, Megan Sullivan and Madison McCormick teamed up for a win at No. 3 and Evyn Kelley and Bella Benzinger won at No. 4.
On the boys side, McCarty, Brody Smith, Matt Swank and Jamie Dahman swept the singles matches against the Broncs. In doubles play, Overton and Fry won in the top spot, Mitchell and Nathan Nguyen won at No. 2, Licata and Gunderson won at No. 3 and DeFanti and Safranski won at No. 4.
