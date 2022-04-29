Gallatin suffered a 13-2 loss to Great Falls CMR on Thursday.
Maddie Coleman went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI for the Raptors (1-6). Parker Stevens had two hits and scored a run. Addie Bleile and Kelly Coon each went 1 for 2.
Olivia Klemann pitched 2⅔ innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. Bleile pitched 2⅓ innings and gave up 10 runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks. She struck out one.
Great Falls softball takes down Bozeman
Great Falls scored in every inning Thursday as the Bison earned a 20-5 win over Bozeman.
Great Falls tallied five runs in the first inning, three in the second, four in the third, six in the fourth and two in the fifth to earn a five-inning victory against the Hawks. Bozeman (2-5) scored twice in the first inning and three times in the second for its only offense.
Elizabeth Hopkinson, Jacobi Coombs, Josie Laufenberg and Tailyn Black each had two hits for Bozeman. Black and Hopkinson each had doubles. Coombs, Black, Madison Tobin, Laufenberg and Izzy Van Tighem each had a single run batted in.
In the circle, Anna Toth pitched two innings, allowing six earned runs on nine hits while striking out two and walking one. Tobin pitched three innings and allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits.
