Butte scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday en route to a 7-2 win over Bozeman.
The Hawks scored the game’s first run in the top of the first inning, and that 1-0 edge held up until the fifth. The Bulldogs scored six runs to take the lead. Both teams scored one run in the sixth inning to create the final margin.
Josie Laufenberg, Madison Tobin, Chloe Williams and Jacobi Coombs each had one hit for the Hawks. Coombs also scored both of Bozeman’s runs.
Anna Toth allowed six runs (one earned) in 4⅔ innings in the circle. She allowed four hits and two walks and had four strikeouts. Tobin pitched the rest of the way, allowing one run on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Butte takes down Gallatin softball
Butte tallied 16 hits on Tuesday in a 17-6 win over Gallatin in five innings.
The Bulldogs did all their damage against Raptors pitcher Addie Bleile. She allowed 15 earned runs, walked three batters and struck out two. Butte hit two home runs against her.
At the plate, Bleile went 1 for 3 with a run scored. Ady Ryles, Braxton Gray and Kelly Coon all had doubles as part of a two-hit performance. Coon scored one run. Ryles scored twice and drove in two runs. Gray scored two runs and drove in one. Makyah Albrecht went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.