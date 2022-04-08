Bozeman earned its first win of the season on Thursday with an 11-2 victory over Missoula Hellgate.
Anna Toth earned the win in the circle, pitching all seven innings and striking out 10 batters. She allowed just one earned run.
Offensively, Josie Laufenberg, Elizabeth Hopkinson, Jacobi Coombs and Tailyn Black all went 2 for 3. Coombs hit a home run and scored three runs. Laufenberg and Black each scored three runs. Hopkinson drove in two runs, and Black had one RBI. Aja Peterson also scored one run for the Hawks (1-1).
The Knights scored one run in the top of the first, but Bozeman answered with three in the bottom half. Two more runs followed in each of the next two innings, and Bozeman added three runs in the fourth. Each team scored once in the sixth inning to create the final margin.
Gallatin has offensive outburst against Missoula Hellgate
Later on Thursday, Gallatin took its turn beating Missoula Hellgate, winning 18-1.
In the circle, Olivia Klemann pitched three innings, striking out four and walking one. She allowed five hits and the one earned run.
Braxton Gray spurred the offense with a home run. She finished with two RBI and three runs scored. Kelly Coon also scored three runs.
Ady Ryles, Shayla Clark, Maddie Coleman and Kylie Duneman all scored two runs for the Raptors (1-0). Ryles, Clark and Coleman all supplied one RBI. Elli Nye and Addie Bleile each scored one run, and Bleile added an RBI.
