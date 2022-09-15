Averi Smith played one half in goal in each of Gallatin’s two previous games, easing herself back into action after a left ACL injury kept her out of sports since the winter.
But Thursday marked her full-time return to the field, and she was tested right away. In the game’s first minute, Bozeman’s Lucy Al-Chokhachy raced through an open area with the ball and shot on goal. Smith kicked the ball away with her left foot, setting the tone in what would become a 3-0 win for the Raptors.
“This was the first game I was allowed to be completely on the field, and it was the best feeling ever,” the senior said. “I missed it so much, just being part of the full game.”
Smith was under pressure several times, especially during the first half, but she made every timely save that was needed.
“I love how well our back line works together, but it’s fun to make saves and be there,” Smith said. “It’s the fun part of being goalie.”
With Smith and the defense shutting out the Hawks, Olivia Collins scored twice — once in the first half and once in the second — and Emery Streets scored once to lift the Raptors (5-0-1) to their first win in the all-time series with Bozeman. The Hawks (4-3) won both meetings during the 2020 season, and the teams tied in both matches in 2021.
“Especially at home in front of the fans, a lot of people came out to support, so it was a super cool atmosphere,” Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey said. “It’s always tight too when everyone knows each other. It was really cool to come away with the victory, and to get the shutout was huge too.”
Collins, a senior, scored about 10 minutes into the game. She added her other goal while shooting from the left side into the right corner in the second half, past Bozeman goalie Karly Jordan.
Collins also assisted on Streets’ goal to complete the scoring. After Jordan came out of the goalie box to defend a high ball, Collins ended up settling it, sidestepping the goalkeeper and tapping a pass to Streets, a sophomore, who scored easily. Streets’ goal was perhaps a way to atone for having slightly misjudged a ball’s carom off the crossbar a few minutes earlier.
“That partnership needs to continue to grow,” Ganey said. “That’s the forward mentality. You’re going to take 10 shots and maybe miss 10, but that 11th shot you need to be ready to take it again. She got in a really good spot, Liv kind of got around the corner and in behind and pulled the goalkeeper out and it was a good ball across and an easy one-touch finish. It was perfect. That’s what we want.”
The Hawks had their opportunities to score but were turned away each time. Bozeman’s strong ball control in the first half faded in the second, making it tougher to score.
“I think we struggled a little bit with getting the ball settled,” Hawks head coach Erika Cannon said. “We pushed some players forward to try to go for it, and it didn’t go that well for us. But we did create some good chances.”
Late in the second half, Bozeman lined up for a free kick, and the ball bounced around in front of the net longer than the Raptors would have liked before finally clearing it.
“Averi made a great save on that free kick,” Ganey said. “It was a scramble to clear it from there. It’s always been one of Averi’s strong points. She can play with her feet, she’s good at making saves. It was really good to have her, for sure.”
For Smith, it was really nice to be back. Returning for the school’s first win over Bozeman made it all the sweeter, but she’s also looking forward to what else the team can accomplish this year.
“This one feels amazing. The way we came into it, it was much more of an excited versus scared feeling, and I think that’s what really helped us,” Smith said. “We just wanted to play and have fun. Our goal is to win our first playoff game. This, despite being crosstown and loving this game, isn’t our end goal.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.