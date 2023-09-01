Let the news come to you

Never in the past three seasons had the crosstown match between Bozeman and Gallatin been so early.

The teams met Thursday in their third game of the year, capping a difficult stretch to open with that also featured contests against Billings West and Billings Skyview — the two other teams along with the Hawks and Raptors to finish in the Eastern AA’s top four last season.

Bozeman and Gallatin won both of those tuneups before meeting each other. It was the Hawks who kept their unblemished record intact thanks to a goal from senior Sidney Kirsch in the 32nd minute that provided all the scoring in a 1-0 decision on Bozeman’s field.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

