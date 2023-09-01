Never in the past three seasons had the crosstown match between Bozeman and Gallatin been so early.
The teams met Thursday in their third game of the year, capping a difficult stretch to open with that also featured contests against Billings West and Billings Skyview — the two other teams along with the Hawks and Raptors to finish in the Eastern AA’s top four last season.
Bozeman and Gallatin won both of those tuneups before meeting each other. It was the Hawks who kept their unblemished record intact thanks to a goal from senior Sidney Kirsch in the 32nd minute that provided all the scoring in a 1-0 decision on Bozeman’s field.
“The coaches had a really good game plan going into it, so I think we all felt really prepared and we were really excited,” Kirsch said.
The loss was Gallatin’s first since the Class AA state championship game in October 2021. The Raptors went 15-0-2 last season en route to a state title.
“I told them it’s healthy to lose, and I think you need to lose every once in a while,” Raptors head coach Joel Ganey said. “It keeps you hungry, and you get to feel what it’s like. And I think you learn a lot from it. It was all positive for me.”
The Hawks controlled the run of play for much of the game, but especially in the first half. The intent was to put enough pressure on the Raptors to make them play “haphazardly,” Bozeman head coach Erika Cannon said. Ball support was critical as well, keeping Hawks players in position to take control in a moment’s notice.
“I thought we did a really good job of that so that we were able to play out when we won it,” Cannon said. “We were able to play out quickly and find openings.”
Late in the first half, Bozeman’s Macey Primrose shot past the Gallatin defense in hopes of creating a scoring opportunity. The ball eventually found its way to Claire Ulman, who shot on net. Gallatin goalkeeper Auna Litzen stopped that initial attempt but could not corral the ball. Instead, Kirsch settled it and scored the decisive goal.
“I watched Macey and she’s amazing. She just dribbled the whole field pretty much,” Kirsch recalled, “and she crossed it and I saw Claire was in the right spot, and so I was prepared for her to do something with it, and then it kind of came at me. I kind of freaked out a little in my head. I was just like, ‘Don’t miss it.’ It kind of worked out.”
Bozeman’s pressure remained from that point on, making it more difficult for Gallatin to build a worthwhile attack. Ganey said his team relied on too many long passes resulting in a change of possession rather than an offensive chance.
“We were playing long when we didn’t necessarily need to,” he said. “I thought we could’ve built through the lines, built around the midfield, and tried to commit more of their players forward, and then have more space before we play them behind.”
Few opportunities for that came up, making the Raptors appear unsettled for much of the game, Ganey said.
Bozeman took a 3-2-2 lead in the all-time series against Gallatin with the win. Kirsch credited the team’s collective effort as the Hawks moved to 3-0 this season.
“One of the big things we were thinking about, especially going into this game, is playing together,” she said. “Because we have a team of such talented people that it’s easy for some people to just take on the whole team, which a lot of times my teammates can, but this game I think we did a great job of just playing together.”
