Each week, Bozeman head coach Jeni Anderson puts her team through a drill called blood and guts.
Somewhat fittingly, it was part of practice on Halloween.
“It’s something where we might toss a ball off of the ceiling or off the rafters or into the wall and then hit them with a ball and then tip a ball at them,” Anderson said in her description of the touch 10 drill, “so they don’t know what’s coming next and they have to be ready for everything.”
It’s a suitable explanation of how things can sometimes go at the divisional tournament also: at this point of the season, anything can happen.
The Hawks enter the tournament, held Thursday through Saturday at Great Falls CMR, as the fourth seed and will face fifth-seeded Gallatin in the opening round. It is a quick turnaround from the regular season finale, a five-set win for the Hawks over the Raptors in Gallatin’s gym last Thursday.
Beyond that, the winner will face the winner of top-seeded Billings West and eighth-seeded Great Falls.
Anderson said “there’s no such thing” as an easy path to the state tournament in such a competitive conference, but the Hawks have to be ready for anything to happen.
Though Bozeman did not defeat any of the league’s top three seeds this season, they took third-seeded CMR to four and five sets and West to five sets on the road — a match in which they won the first two sets.
“I think taking West to five and CMR to five really gave us some motivation for divisionals,” senior setter Clara Fox said. “It just proves the top four teams or top five teams are super close and anyone can beat anyone.”
Fox is one of five seniors — along with Avery Burkhart, Otylia Clements, Kacelyn Kinney and Carissa Statman — on the Hawks who will look to push their high school careers past this weekend and into next week’s state tournament at Montana State’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. It would be a special way to conclude their season to make it back to that stage.
“All of us went to state last year, but I think it really means a lot to us because we’ve all watched state, it’s in Bozeman, so it’s something we look forward to being in,” Fox said. “And being able to play in your hometown state tournament is a big deal.”
The best way to assure a state berth is to start with a win against Gallatin. Bozeman came back from a 2-1 set deficit against the Raptors in their last meeting to earn a split in the season series after Gallatin won at Bozeman’s gym earlier in the season.
At this point in the year, Bozeman can only play against who the schedule dictates, but the win at Gallatin was quite rewarding.
“We just play whoever’s in front of us,” Kinney said. “We know the stakes are high. We know what we have to do.
“The win at their place was definitely a sense of revenge. And it definitely felt really good. We hope to beat them again when we play them at divisionals.”
Anderson is confident her team can navigate the conference tournament well enough to make a return trip to state. The matchups against West and CMR, especially, showed a level of fight that proved the Hawks have it in them to win those tight contests. Small things need to be cleaned up to give themselves a better shot, but the belief is always there.
“You can’t finish a fifth set after that much of a grueling match without just pure fight,” Anderson said. “Hopefully that’s what they’ve got now. I know they’ve got the talent. I’ve been telling them this all season. I’m just waiting to see it all come together the way I know that it can, and it’s getting there.”
