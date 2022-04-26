Jacobi Coombs connected on the first pitch she saw from Gallatin pitcher Olivia Klemann.
The Bozeman leadoff hitter and shortstop watched the ball loft toward the foul pole in left field. The ball cleared the fence, and Coombs started to circle the bases as teammates prepared to greet her at home.
The home plate umpire, though, ruled the ball had been pushed foul and over the fence. A deliberation with her fellow umpire drew the same conclusion.
So Coombs returned to the box and a few pitches later settled for an RBI single to center field.
The sequence with one out in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday was initially dispiriting but ended up being a spark. Coombs and the Hawks did not get the home run, but scoring runs was not an issue during a 15-5 win in six innings at Bozeman High.
The Hawks almost got a home run to end it, but Tailyn Black’s shot to center field settled at the base of the fence, allowing two runs to score in walk-off fashion.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself to get those two runs in and end the game,” Black said. “It was close to over the fence, but not close enough. It was super fun.”
The teams split their two regular season games last season in Gallatin's first year in existence. With the win Tuesday, the Hawks lead the all-time series 2-1.
After Bozeman (2-4) scored three runs in the first inning, Coombs’ hit put the Hawks ahead 4-0. Three more hits and two errors followed, helping Bozeman add four more runs and chase Klemann from the game before the end of the inning.
Bozeman was relentless all game, continually putting pressure on the Raptors’ defense by being aggressive on the base paths. Head coach Shannon Bilbao said it’s all by design.
“We always want them to be aggressive and make the defense work a little bit,” she said. “It was really fun to see all the girls putting that pressure on today.”
In the first inning, Hawks pitcher Anna Toth escaped trouble, getting out of a two-on, one-out jam with consecutive strikeouts. In the bottom half, Black and Chloe Williams had run-scoring hits, and Izzy Van Tighem had a sacrifice fly for another run.
The Bozeman offense took off in the second, though.
Coombs’ single brought home Madison Tobin, who previously reached on a fielder’s choice. Toth followed with a single. Coombs scored on a passed ball, and Black reached on an error that allowed Toth to score. Elizabeth Hopkinson doubled home Black and later scored after Van Tighem reached on another error. Williams then singled, prompting a pitching change.
“I wanted the home run but it was good we scored,” Coombs said. “It just got the rally going.”
The Raptors (1-5) answered immediately, scoring three runs in the top of the third. Parker Stevens, Addie Bleile and Klemann all had run-scoring hits against Toth.
In the fourth, Hopkinson scored on a passed ball and Van Tighem came home on Brooke Brown’s RBI groundout. In the fifth, Gallatin’s Braxton Gray had an RBI single to score Bleile, making the score 10-4.
Black and Hopkinson added RBI singles in the fifth, only for Bleile to add another RBI single in the sixth.
“What I liked today was we got down early but we didn’t quit. That says a lot about their character,” Raptors head coach JD Emmert said. “They’re a great bunch of kids and put themselves back in the game. A lot of teams maybe go the other way on that one.”
Brown scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth to make it 13-5. Bozeman then loaded the bases, setting the stage for Black’s third hit of the day.
“It was fun to see her excitement and enthusiasm after she got that,” Bilbao said. “You’d think she won the World Series, she was so happy.”
Hopkinson also had three hits for the Hawks. Coombs and Williams each had two hits.
For Gallatin, Bleile had four hits and Klemann had two. Bleile relieved Klemann in the circle with one out in the bottom of the second and pitched the rest of the way. Though the Hawks got her for several runs as well, she kept them more off-balance.
“She threw a great game in relief,” Emmert said. “Addie’s a good, strong, solid hitter also, so it’s nice to have that combination.”
The Hawks are hopeful they can take the momentum earned from this win and have it carry over into a home game Thursday against Great Falls High and this weekend during a tournament against Western AA teams in Great Falls.
“I really think that if we can keep this spark going it’s going to be really good,” Black said. “This team has a lot of potential as far as the offensive end goes.”