School-record performance earns national honor for Rocky Mountain libero Ayla Embry By 406mtsports.com Sep 22, 2021

Rocky libero Ayla Embry, a Bozeman High graduate, was recently named the Frontier Conference defensive player of the year. Embry and the Battlin' Bears are traveling to Sioux City, Iowa, for the remainder of the NAIA national tournament. (Mike Clark/406mtsports.com)

Rocky Mountain College defensive specialist Ayla Embry on Tuesday was named the NAIA national defensive player of the week.Embry set the school record for digs during a match on Saturday against Montana Western at the Frontier Preview tournament in Havre. Western won the match in five sets, but Embry set the record with 58 digs. Embry, a junior from Bozeman, leads the nation with 468 total digs and is also No. 1 with an average of 7.2 digs per set. As a team, Rocky ranks No. 1 nationally in digs and is second in digs per set.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.