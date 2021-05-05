At the biggest meet of the season to this point, Gallatin and Bozeman athletes shook off some nerves and turned in several notable performances on Tuesday at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet in Laurel.
Instead of the duals that have been in place this season as a COVID-19 precaution, multiple teams were on hand to have athletes with a top mark in each event compete against each other with only a few more weeks until the state meet.
The Raptors came away with two victories — sophomore Carson Steckelberg in the 3,200 meters and junior Tyler Gilman in the 300-meter hurdles.
Steckelberg won right at the end, finishing in a state-qualifying time of 9 minutes, 57.16 seconds. He overcame Bozeman sophomore Weston Brown (9:58.15) and junior Conner Neil (9:59.27) to win the race — though all three runners qualified for state.
Gilman also qualified for state, finishing the 300-meter hurdles in 41.10 seconds, which bested the state cutoff time by .4 seconds.
“Our two winners were not predicted to win by their seed times, so their two victories were a surprise, but at the same time we knew our kids were capable of doing it,” Gallatin head coach Chantel Jaeger said. “They really stepped up to the competition, but I think overall they surprised themselves with how well they did.”
Gilman also teamed with Nikolas Udstuen, Christian Heck and Noah Dalke to place third in the 400-meter relay in 44.30 seconds, which is just a half-second away from qualifying.
“This was our first meet that wasn’t a dual, so they had eight other teams surrounding them and it’s very different for relay kids to have that versus just one other team you’re racing against,” Jaeger said. “Our handoffs weren’t perfect, but the fact that we had a couple bad handoffs and still outran seven other teams and placed third is really good. … I believe they’re on the brink of qualifying also.”
Junior Whitney Schlender also placed third in the girls high jump after clearing 5 feet, 2 inches, which is a personal record.
“These kids never cease to amaze me,” Jaeger said. “I was so proud and impressed with how our boys and girls did.”
Bozeman junior Hannah Schonhoff won the high jump with a mark of 5-6, the best mark in the state this season.
In addition to Brown and Neil both qualifying for state, the Hawks saw other strong distance running performances. Senior Grace Gilbreth won the 800 meters (2:21.90) and qualified for state, and senior teammate Molly Sherman placed fourth in the same event (2:23.15) and also qualified.
Freshman Nathan Neil won his 1,600-meter race in 4:37.47, setting a personal record and finishing ahead of Gallatin’s Steckelberg (4:38.75), who placed second. Nathan Neil is still a few seconds away from the state qualifying time, but Hawks head coach Blaine Pederson said Tuesday’s showing could give him the confidence to get there soon.
“That was kind of his race to win. They went out kind of slow, and he was just hanging back and just kind of waiting around, and he ran away from everybody at the end,” Pederson said. “He’s super competitive, wants to win every single race he does. For him being out and seeing that level of competition at a meet like that, to see him win running away from everybody was fun to watch.”
Junior Hayley Burns won the girls 1,600 meters in 5:16.88, a personal record. Sophomore Lucia McCormick was second in the 3,200 meters. She had already qualified for state in the event, but she ran a personal record-time on Tuesday of 11:40.38.
Sophomore Clara Fox was third in the javelin with a toss of 121-4, a personal record. She, too, had qualified for state in the event before, but Pederson credited Fox for continuing to grow while overcoming some anxiety prior to the meet.
“I’m super proud and super happy,” he said. “She’s a kid that’s super coachable.”
Fox only placed third by seven inches, which Pederson said might be enough for some athletes to get down on themselves. But he said Fox benefits from a different perspective.
“She always has a good, positive attitude,” he said.
Pederson said he had some athletes who weren’t pleased with how they performed. But he was quick to remind them that Tuesday was the first large meet many of them had seen — a product of everybody missing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this season only having dual meets. There is time left in the season to improve and get more comfortable in that setting, he told them.
“I think it was eye-opening for a lot of them but also a really good experience moving forward,” Pederson said. “Those are a lot of the kids who are going to be competing at divisionals and state, so getting experience there was really great.”
