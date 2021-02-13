Bozeman and Gallatin had several standout performances during a home meet Saturday at Bozeman Swim Center. Hawks and Raptors head coach Siobhan Gilmartin highlighted multiple individual and relay events.
Among them, Gallatin’s Julia Huffmaster finished the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 12.4 seconds, which would be first at the Class AA level according to statewide results posted earlier in the week. Her time of 53.5 seconds in the 100 freestyle beat her previous best time in the event this season and would place her second in the state.
Standings in the state could change once other recent performances are taken into consideration.
For the Hawks girls, their performances in the 200 medley relay (1:55.07), the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.95) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.24) all would keep the program at the top of the state standings.
The Bozeman boys’ 400 freestyle relay (3:36.53) beat the program’s previously fifth-best time in the state. The Hawks’ time of 1:51.89 in the 200 medley relay would keep the program in sixth and their 200 freestyle relay mark of 1:41.11 would be seventh.
“Today we really tried to get our relays honed in and played around with what the fastest versions of those look like,” Gilmartin said, “and it paid off with some significant time drops in those.”
For Bozeman, Sara Guillen concluded the 500 freestyle in 5:24.09, which would place her fourth in the state. Guillen also recorded a time of 1:15.09 in the 100 breaststroke, which would place her eighth in Class AA.
Bozeman’s Annika Mittelsteadt finished the 200 freestyle, an event she was already in the top three in the state for, in 2:02.56. Rylee McColley (26.12 seconds) narrowly beat Mittelsteadt (26.32) in the 50 freestyle, which would put McColley eighth in the previous state standings. Annika Lawrence’s mark of 1:04.08 in the 100 backstroke would tie her for sixth in the state after she was previously seventh.
For the Hawks boys, Owen Reinhart ended his 50 freestyle race in 23.73 seconds, which would place him ninth in the state. His time of 52.49 seconds in the 100 freestyle would also place him in the top 10. Ryan Vanuka of Bozeman finished the 100 butterfly in 1:09.35.
Danika Varda completed the 100 freestyle in 57.11 seconds for the Raptors. Gallatin’s Cole Dyk finished the 500 freestyle in 5:49.15.
The Class AA meet is scheduled for March 5 in Great Falls.
