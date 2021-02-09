After losing last week, Bozeman remained focused and won a game which was postponed from a few days prior due to weather.
The Hawks steadily built up their lead to defeat Billings West 72-54 on Tuesday at home.
Trent Rogers led Bozeman with 18 points, making 8 of 10 free throws, with 10 of those points being scored in the final frame. Ty Huse added 13 points and Tanner Weppler scored 11.
Neil Daily led West with 14 points while Sam Phillips scored 10.
Billings Skyview boys rely on defensive effort to defeat Raptors
Billings Skyview used a strong defensive performance to win at Gallatin 70-36 on Tuesday.
Skyview’s Ky Kouba scored 25 points while Cam Ketchum added 13. Eli Hunter led Gallatin with 10 points while Rylan Schlepp and Tyler Nansel both had seven.
The Bozeman boys team will next play at Gallatin at 7 p.m. Friday. The Raptors girls team will play at Bozeman at 7 p.m. Thursday.
