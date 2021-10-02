Prep roundup: Local soccer, volleyball teams enjoy success By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Oct 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Gallatin sophomore Natalie Sippos gets a close-range shot against Great Falls goalkeeper Rylee Schei on Thursday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Gallatin senior Bella Clark throws the ball into play against Great Falls on Thursday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With four goals from Max Burke, the Gallatin boys soccer team shut out Great Falls CMR for a 10-0 Eastern AA road win Saturday.Burke now has seven goals on the season. Simon Scott, Charlie Williams and John Shaler each recorded one goal and one assist.Rowen Luehder and Nick Cialella both had two assists. Chase Stohlmann and Nikolas Udstuen also scored. Bailey Boettcher and Brian Bachmann both added an assist as well. The Raptors, who have won three straight games, are 7-4.Gallatin girls soccer blanks Great Falls CMRStill without a loss this year, Gallatin kept Great Falls CMR scoreless in a 3-0 Eastern AA road win Saturday.Natalie Sippos scored twice for the Raptors while Caris Follett scored once. Emma Baumgardner, Olivia Collins and Aydan Paul each tallied one assist.Gallatin is among the top teams in the conference with an 8-0-3 record.Bozeman boys soccer secures win in second halfFollowing a scoreless first half, Bozeman totaled three goals after intermission for a 3-0 Eastern AA win at Great Falls on Saturday.The Hawks allowed four shots on target. They have allowed just two goals all season. Joshua Angell scored his 13th goal of the season off of an assist from Drew Johnson to give Bozeman the lead. Then Johnson scored his own, his 26th of the year, on an assist from Riley Bloomer. Weston Brown added a goal with an assist from Angell.The Hawks maintained a perfect 11-0 record and stand at the top of the Eastern AA standings.Bozeman girls end up with scoreless draw against Great FallsWhile Bozeman shut out yet another opponent, this time on the road, the Hawks also didn’t score as they battled with Great Falls in a scoreless draw on Saturday in an Eastern AA matchup.The Hawks had 27 shots, 15 on frame, while Great Falls had two shots on goal. Sabrina Scurry recorded a shutout for Bozeman.The Hawks are 5-4-2 this year.Bozeman, Gallatin volleyball teams see success in ButteBoth Bozeman and Gallatin had moments of triumph at the Butte Invite on Saturday.The Hawks were 4-0 for the day, making them 15-2 overall. They defeated Missoula Big Sky (25-13, 25-8), Butte (25-17, 25-14), Missoula Sentinel (25-22, 17-25, 17-15) and Missoula Hellgate (25-12, 25-22).Gallatin was 3-1 on the day to improve to 10-7 overall. The Raptors beat Hellgate (25-19, 25-17), Big Sky (25-18, 25-23) and Butte (25-23, 19-25, 15-13) and lost to Sentinel (25-9, 23-25, 15-8). Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets