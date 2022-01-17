Prep roundup: Gallatin's Lily Schultz eyes another girls wrestling state title; Hawks, Raptors boys compete in Missoula By 406mtsports.com and Chronicle Staff Jan 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Gallatin’s Lily Schultz competes against Belgrade’s Blake Eatmon in a 126-pound match on Jan. 11. (Rachel Leathe/Chronicle) Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Billings Skyview's Tierra Hoffert wrestles Bozeman's Kaitlyn Thorn during the Billings West High Girls Wrestling Mixer on Saturday. Amy Lynn Nelson/406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BILLINGS — Gallatin senior Lily Schultz would like to end her high school wrestling career the same way her first season concluded — with a state championship.Schultz won the 145-pound title last February at Lockwood High School in the inaugural Montana High School Association state girls wrestling meet.This year’s state meet is Feb. 10-12 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. “It’s going good,” Schultz said of her season at the Billings West gym during a girls wrestling mixer on Saturday. “I am just working hard and trying to get that second title.”Schultz said this year she has mainly competed at 132 pounds, but she chose to wrestle at 138 on Saturday.Schultz recorded two pins, in times of 1:56 and :37, on Saturday at the Golden Dome.“Just everything and outwork everyone else as much as I can,” said Schultz of what she needs to do to claim a second state bracket. “There is always something you can work on.”On Saturday, Schultz could be seen sitting by the coaches mat side rooting on and encouraging her Raptors teammates. She is a captain for the 10-member girls squad.“We didn’t do so well at the beginning, but are getting better every single week,” she said.Schultz said it is her sixth year wrestling.“It’s fun,” she said. “I wrestle with the guys a lot in practice every day, and I help the girls as much as I can with technique and questions and everything.”Gallatin as a team placed third with 65 team points. Anne Baldwin and Payton Johnson placed second and third, respectively, at 132 pounds. Brianna Larsen (113) and Ashlyn Cataldo (120) placed fourth at their respective weights. And Trinity Brackett was sixth at 126 pounds. She earned her first win by fall, but she lost her opening match and the fifth-place match to Bozeman’s Kaitlyn Thorn. Thorn’s two wins came by major decision and fall. Teammates Lauren Steele (103 pounds) and Gena Pannell (138) each placed third.Bozeman was sixth with 10 team points.Bozeman’s Allen wins at Jug BeckBozeman’s Avery Allen took first place at 152 pounds at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic, which concluded Saturday in Missoula.After receiving a bye in the first round, Allen won four matches by fall to claim the title. His first three pins took no longer than 1 minute, 3 seconds each. In the championship match, he won in 2:45 against Demarco Piazza, a wrestler from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.Allen’s Hawks teammate Gavin Millard placed fourth at 182 pounds. He went 4-2 over two days, picking up three wins by fall and one by tech fall. He lost the third-place match to Havre’s Kale VanCampen by fall in 1:13.Hudson Weins (heavyweight) and Jack Montoya (126 pounds) each went 3-2 during the weekend. They both won twice by fall and once by major decision, but neither placed.For Gallatin, Felix Peterson placed third at 160 pounds. He won twice by fall and once by major decision on his way to the third-place match, where he pinned Missoula Sentinel’s Trevor Tucker in 1:27.At 145 pounds, Cooper McGovern placed sixth. He had four pins and one major decision over the two days before losing the fifth-place match to Ronan’s Landon Bishop by 12-1 major decision. Isaiah Christiansen was eighth at 113 pounds, winning three times by fall during the weekend.Oakley Woody (heavyweight) and Kameron Amende (132 pounds) each went 2-2 during the event, with all wins coming by fall.Gallatin placed 12th among the 27 teams with 79 points. Bozeman placed 15th with 75.5 points. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lily Schultz Wrestling Sport Heavy Athletics Meet Allen Bozeman Championship Gavin Millard Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets