Prep roundup: Gallatin girls, Bozeman boys soccer earn wins; Hawks volleyball starts 2-0 By Chronicle Staff Aug 28, 2021

Gallatin earned its first win of the season on Saturday with a 2-1 road victory against Billings Senior.Junior Olivia Collins scored both Raptors goals off assists from Maria Matosich and Natalie Sippos.Gallatin improved to 1-0-1 this year. The team plays again at 3 p.m. Thursday at Great Falls High. Hawks boys soccer improves to 2-0Bozeman won its second game of the season on Saturday, netting a 2-0 win over Billings West.After a scoreless first half, the Hawks received goals from seniors Sam Robinson and Filmon Oberly in the second. Junior Torren Hill assisted on Robinson's goal.Sophomore goalie Oliver Olsen recorded four saves in the win.The Hawks play next at 5 p.m. Thursday at Great Falls CMR.Raptors boys soccer falls to Billings SeniorGallatin fell to 0-2 this season following a 3-1 road loss to Billings Senior on Saturday.Sophomore Dylan Nelson scored an unassisted goal for the Raptors.Gallatin plays at Great Falls High at 3 p.m. Thursday. Hawks girls soccer drops to 0-2Bozeman lost a 4-1 decision at Billings West on Saturday. The only Hawks offense was supplied by a goal from sophomore Grace Thum off an assist from freshman Lucy Al-chokhachy.The team plays again at 3 p.m. Thursday at Great Falls CMR.Hawks volleyball starts 2-0Bozeman started the season with a pair of road wins Saturday.The Hawks defeated Missoula Hellgate 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 and topped Missoula Sentinel 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22.Raptors volleyball falls to Sentinel Gallatin lost in five sets to Missoula Sentinel to open the season on Saturday.The Raptors won the second and fourth sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-23, respectively. Sentinel won the other sets 25-18, 25-19 and 15-8.Makyah Albrecht led the Raptors with 11 kills, and Ryann Eddins followed with 10. Molly O'Connor collected 17 digs, and Cadence Lundgren recorded five blocks.Results were not immediately available from a second match against Missoula Big Sky.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.