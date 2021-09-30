Gallatin v. CMR Boys Soccer (copy)
Gallatin celebrates a goal Sept. 4 at Bozeman High.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Gallatin’s girls soccer team still has yet to lose a game this season as the Raptors defeated Great Falls 4-0 for an Eastern AA win Thursday at home.

Olivia Collins, who has a team-high 13 goals for the season, scored twice to go with one assist. Indigo Andresen scored two goals as well, giving her four for the year.

Natalie Sippos, Bella Clark and Madison Anderson provided assists.

The Raptors remained one of the top teams in the conference with a 7-0-3 record.

Gallatin boys take one-goal victory over Great Falls

Gallatin won its second straight game with a 2-1 victory over Great Falls in an Eastern AA contest at home Thursday.

Chase Stohlmann scored first for the Raptors off an assist from Max Burke. On the next goal, Burke also provided an assist as John Shaler scored.

The Raptors improved their record to 6-4.

Bozeman girls earn shutout over CMR

Bozeman relied on a stout defensive effort to take a 5-0 Eastern AA victory at home Thursday over Great Falls CMR.

Five different Hawks scored. Darby Hannan, who entered the game with a team-high four goals, scored again for the Hawks.

Inga Trebesch, Ursula Vlases and Marika Schultz each recorded a goal and an assist. Sami Murphy also scored while Annalise Pessl tallied an assist.

The Hawks snapped a two-game losing skid to improve to 5-4-1 for the season.

Johnson, Angell score four goals each in Hawks boys win

With yet another shutout, Bozeman’s Drew Johnson and Joshua Angell each scored four goals to lift the Hawks to a 10-0 Eastern AA win over Great Falls CMR on Thursday at home.

The Hawks, who have given up just two goals all season, allowed a mere three shots on target.

Johnson and Angell each had hat tricks by halftime, and both added assists. Nathan Neil recorded a goal and an assist, while Weston Brown scored as well.

Johnson has 25 goals on the season while Angell has 12.

Torren Hill, Samuel Robinson, Aiden Edwards, Thomas Evens, Casper Lemley and Riley Bloomer each added one assist.

The Hawks remained a perfect 10-0 for the season to remain at the top of the Eastern AA standings.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.

