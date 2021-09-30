Prep roundup: Gallatin, Bozeman soccer teams secure victories By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin celebrates a goal Sept. 4 at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin’s girls soccer team still has yet to lose a game this season as the Raptors defeated Great Falls 4-0 for an Eastern AA win Thursday at home.Olivia Collins, who has a team-high 13 goals for the season, scored twice to go with one assist. Indigo Andresen scored two goals as well, giving her four for the year.Natalie Sippos, Bella Clark and Madison Anderson provided assists. The Raptors remained one of the top teams in the conference with a 7-0-3 record.Gallatin boys take one-goal victory over Great FallsGallatin won its second straight game with a 2-1 victory over Great Falls in an Eastern AA contest at home Thursday.Chase Stohlmann scored first for the Raptors off an assist from Max Burke. On the next goal, Burke also provided an assist as John Shaler scored.The Raptors improved their record to 6-4.Bozeman girls earn shutout over CMRBozeman relied on a stout defensive effort to take a 5-0 Eastern AA victory at home Thursday over Great Falls CMR. Five different Hawks scored. Darby Hannan, who entered the game with a team-high four goals, scored again for the Hawks.Inga Trebesch, Ursula Vlases and Marika Schultz each recorded a goal and an assist. Sami Murphy also scored while Annalise Pessl tallied an assist.The Hawks snapped a two-game losing skid to improve to 5-4-1 for the season.Johnson, Angell score four goals each in Hawks boys winWith yet another shutout, Bozeman’s Drew Johnson and Joshua Angell each scored four goals to lift the Hawks to a 10-0 Eastern AA win over Great Falls CMR on Thursday at home.The Hawks, who have given up just two goals all season, allowed a mere three shots on target.Johnson and Angell each had hat tricks by halftime, and both added assists. Nathan Neil recorded a goal and an assist, while Weston Brown scored as well.Johnson has 25 goals on the season while Angell has 12.Torren Hill, Samuel Robinson, Aiden Edwards, Thomas Evens, Casper Lemley and Riley Bloomer each added one assist.The Hawks remained a perfect 10-0 for the season to remain at the top of the Eastern AA standings. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goal Assist Victory Sport Joshua Angell Drew Johnson Soccer Team Gallatin ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets