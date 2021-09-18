Prep roundup: Bozeman volleyball beats Great Falls; Gallatin volleyball falls to CMR By Chronicle Staff Sep 18, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman moved to 8-2 this season and 2-2 in Eastern AA play with a three-set win against Great Falls on Saturday. Set scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-17.Carissa Stratman led the Hawks with 13 kills, and she added eight digs. Bria Isley had eight kills and three blocks. Jenavieve Lynch had six kills and nine digs. Clara Fox had 27 assists, while Kira Tedesco and Otylia Clements had two service aces apiece.Raptors volleyball falls to Great Falls CMR Gallatin suffered a four-set loss to Great Falls CMR on Saturday, losing by set scores of 20-25, 25-19, 18-25, 10-25. Gallatin is now 5-5 this year (2-2 Eastern AA).Keaton Lynn, Makyah Albrecht and Taylor Speake all tallied 10 kills in the match. Albrecht also had two aces and an assist. Addie Swanson collected 30 assists and had three blocks. Cadence Lundgren led the team with four blocks.Molly O’Connor had 13 digs, and Speake followed with six. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assist Great Falls Volleyball Sport Makyah Albrecht Gallatin Bozeman Kill Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets