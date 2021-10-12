Support Local Journalism


Bozeman came back from a two-set deficit to beat Billings Senior in five sets on Monday evening. Set scores were 20-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 16-14.

Bria Isley led the team with 13 kills, and Carissa Stratman followed with 10. Jenavieve Lynch added seven kills and 13 digs. Stratman also had 14 digs, four blocks and two aces.

Clara Fox posted team highs of 30 assists and 19 digs.

Golden Bears sweep Raptors

Gallatin suffered a three-set loss to Billings West on Monday. Set scores were 25-13, 25-19, 25-10.

Makyah Albrecht led the Raptors with five kills. She was backed up by Cadence Lundgren and Ryann Eddins with three each. Lundgren and Albrecht each added two blocks apiece.

Addie Swanson had 15 assists, and Molly O’Connor had 11 digs.

