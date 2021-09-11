Prep roundup: Bozeman soccer teams beat Skyview; Gallatin soccer sweeps Belgrade By Chronicle Staff Sep 11, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Bozeman sophomore Thomas Evans boots the ball during a game against Billings Senior on Aug. 26. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman senior Darby Hannan kicks the ball during a game against Billings Senior on Aug. 26. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s boys stayed undefeated this season and kept their shutout streak alive with a 7-0 win on Friday against Billings Skyview.The Hawks improved to 6-0 this year and have yet to allow a goal.Joshua Angell scored in the game’s 13th minute, and Bozeman carried the 1-0 lead into halftime. In the second half, Bozeman received goals from Casper Lemley, Filmon Oberly, Drew Johnson, Riley Bloomer, Thomas Evans and another from Angell. Johnson, the state’s leading scorer, also tallied three assists. Bloomer, Evans and Simon Kinsler all had assists as well.Oliver Olsen had three saves in goal.Hawks girls soccer gets by SkyviewAfter losing the first two games of the season, Bozeman has now won four consecutive games following a 2-1 win against Billings Skyview on Friday.The Hawks received goals from Lucy Al-chokhachy and Darby Hannan. Marika Schultz and Grace Thum tallied assists.Gallatin girls soccer remains undefeated with shutout against BelgradeGallatin avoided a loss yet again with impeccable defense in a 7-0 victory Saturday at Belgrade.The Raptors moved to 5-0-1 for the season.The Raptors’ offense didn’t rely on one single contributor, as five found the back of the net and six tallied assists. Caris Follett and Olivia Collins both scored two goals each while Indigo Andresen had two assists. Natalie Sippos recorded a goal and an assist.Elizabeth Springman and Zoe Mandragouras also scored one goal each. Maria Matosich, Madison Anderson, Auna Flohr and Tessa Scott each chipped in one assist.Stohlmann nets hat trick in Raptors winGallatin’s Chase Stohlmann scored three goals in the final 20 minutes on Saturday to erase Belgrade’s lead and lift the Raptors to a 3-2 victory.The Panthers had been leading 2-0 before Dylan Nelson (two assists) and Max Burke (one assist) found Stohlmann in space for his trio of scores.Gallatin improved to 4-2 this season. Belgrade dropped to 1-4-1.Raptors volleyball beats Billings Senior in four setsGallatin improved to 4-4 this season and 1-1 in the Eastern AA with a 25-19, 33-31, 15-25, 25-23 victory on Saturday against Billings Senior.Cadence Lundgren led the team with nine kills, and she added three blocks. Ryann Eddins and Taylor Speake followed with eight and seven kills, respectively. Makyah Albrecht had three aces and four blocks. Addie Swanson tallied 33 assists and two aces, and Molly O’Connor had 12 digs.Hawks volleyball suffers first lossBozeman lost in straight sets to Billings West on Saturday by scores of 19-25, 13-25, 18-25.It was the Hawks’ first loss of the season after starting 7-0.Carissa Stratman led the team with six kills and 10 digs. Jenavieve Lynch and Bria Isley followed with four kills each. Clara Fox had 12 assists, eight digs and three aces. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Billings Skyview Assist Sport Drew Johnson Bozeman Joshua Angell Thomas Evans Grace Thum Volleyball Dig Ace Football Soccer Victory Gallatin Belgrade Stohlmann Goal Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets