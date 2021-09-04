Prep roundup: Bozeman, Gallatin volleyball compete at Great Falls tournament; Hawks girls soccer beats Bison By Chronicle Staff Sep 4, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman went 4-0 at the Great Falls Crossover tournament on Saturday without dropping a set.Playing best-of-three-sets matches, the Hawks won against Kalispell Glacier (25-17, 25-16), Helena High (25-22, 25-21), Helena Capital (25-13, 25-9) and Kalispell Flathead (27-25, 25-18).Across the four matches, junior Carissa Stratman led the team with 29 kills. She also tied for the team high with seven aces with senior Jenavieve Lynch. Lynch led the team with 27 digs during the day. Junior Clara Fox supplied 67 assists, and sophomore Bria Isley led with four blocks.Gallatin’s team went 2-2 during the tournament, earning wins against Capital (25-19, 25-15) and Glacier (25-15, 25-23) while losing to Flathead (17-25, 20-25) and Helena High (22-25, 14-25). During the four matches, senior Ryann Eddins tallied 24 kills and 11 digs, and freshman Cadence Lundgren recorded eight kills to go with eight blocks. Sophomore Addie Swanson had 62 assists, four kills and three aces.Bozeman girls soccer beats Great FallsBozeman senior Marika Schultz scored twice on Saturday to help the Hawks on their way to a 3-0 home victory against Great Falls High.The win improves Bozeman’s record to 2-2 this season.Schultz scored in the ninth and 49th minutes off assists from sophomore Sidney Kirsch and senior Annalise Pessl, respectively. Senior Darby Hannan scored Bozeman’s final goal off an assist from classmate Miles Al-chokhachy in the 58th minute. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Great Falls Sport Volleyball Kill Ace Dig Soccer Assist Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets