Prep roundup: Bozeman, Gallatin soccer teams record shutouts of Great Falls schools By Chronicle Staff and MSU Sep 3, 2021

Bozeman secured a sweep of Great Falls CMR on Thursday, with the boys team winning 9-0 and the girls winning 3-0.The Hawks boys team tallied five first-half goals en route to the lopsided win. Senior Drew Johnson scored four of those goals and finished with six total. Senior Filmon Oberly and sophomores Nathan Neil and Thomas Evans all added goals as well.Juniors Torren Hill (two), Aiden Roos (two) and Casper Lemley (four) all tallied multiple assists. Neil also had an assist. Oliver Olsen recorded one save in the shutout victory.Bozeman's girls team scored three goals in the first half and protected the lead the rest of the way.Sophomore Inga Trebesch scored in the fourth and 35th minutes off assists from Sami Murphy and Miles Al-chokhachy, respectively. Senior Marika Schultz scored Bozeman's middle goal off an assist from Darby Hannan.Sabrina Scurry and Karly Jordan combined to post the shutout in goal.Bozeman will host Great Falls High on Saturday. The girls play at 5 p.m. and the boys play at 7 p.m.Gallatin boys, girls soccer sweeps Great FallsGallatin's boys and girls teams both recorded shutout wins on Thursday at Great Falls High. The Raptors girls won 4-0 and the boys won 2-0.The girls received goals from senior Madison Anderson, juniors Olivia Collins and Indigo Andresen and sophomore Natalie Sippos. Collins, Aydan Paul and Tessa Scott all recorded assists.For the boys, junior Simon Scott scored off an assist from Dylan Nelson. Senior captain Nikolas Udstuen also scored an unassisted goal. Gallatin will host Great Falls CMR on Saturday. The girls play at 11 a.m. and the boys play at 1 p.m. at Adam Bronken Soccer Complex.Arkansas rallies past Montana State volleyballIt was déjà vu for Montana State as Arkansas rallied for a 21-25, 26-28, 25-19, 25-19, 15-7 victory over MSU in the opening match of the Bobcat Classic on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.Montana State (2-2) and Arkansas (3-1) also met on Aug. 13, 2019 in Barnhill Arena, where the Razorbacks came back from a 2-0 deficit, winning 15-13 in the final frame."Our game fell apart in every facet in Sets 3, 4 and 5," MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. "It was technical, tactical and mental. We backed off from the service line, and they started serving tough. Our passing broke down, and we weren't able to get back to playing our style of ball."The Bobcats won the opening set, outhitting Arkansas .229 to .079. MSU held the Razorbacks to just .067 in the second frame, while establishing its block, owning a 12-6 advantage at the net.Arkansas raced out to a 12-4 lead in the third set and never looked back. The Bobcats closed out the set on a 7-2 run, but it was too little, too late. The fourth and fifth sets mirrored the third as the Razorbacks closed out the contest on a service ace."When you have a solid SEC team on the ropes, the last thing you can do is take your foot off the gas," Jones said. "The silver lining is that we will get better from this experience."Hannah Scott paced the Bobcats with 15 kills, while Emma Pence added 11. Three players reached double-digit digs, including Libby Christensen (16), Scott (12) and Kira Thomsen (11).MSU scored a bevy of points at the net with true freshman Jordan Radick leading the way with a career-high 12 blocks. Jourdain Klein matched a career high with eight blocks assists and Pence posted six.Arkansas was led by Ellease Crumpton with 15 kills, a .667 attack mark and nine blocks.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.