Prep roundup: Bozeman boys soccer wins season opener; Hawks runners win at Billings Invite By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 27, 2021 Bozeman's boys opened the season Thursday with a 5-0 home win against Billings Senior.The Hawks received a trio of goals from senior Drew Johnson. He scored in the game's ninth minute off an assist from junior Weston Brown. Johnson found the back of the net in quick succession in the second half, at 53:30 and again at 54:40, to complete Bozeman's scoring. His last goal was assisted by junior Casper Lemley.Bozeman took a 3-0 lead into halftime following goals from Riley Bloomer and Nathan Neil. Those goals were assisted by Johnson and Sam Robinson, respectfully. Hawks sophomore goalkeeper Oliver Olsen recorded four saves in the season-opening shutout.Bozeman returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at Billings West.Hawks girls open with lossBillings Senior defeated the Bozeman 4-2 on Thursday in Bozeman in the season opener for both teams.The Broncs scored in the 29th and 43rd minute to build a 2-0 lead. Bozeman senior Chloe Cook scored in the 57th minute off an assist from sophomore Sidney Kirsch. Senior scored 10 minutes later for a 3-1 advantage. Bozeman senior Miles Al-chokhachy completed the game’s scoring with a goal in the 75th minute off an assist from classmate Sami Murphy.The Hawks will play at Billings West at noon Saturday.Gallatin boys shut out in openerBillings West notched a 2-0 win against Gallatin on Thursday in Bozeman.After the teams played a scoreless first half, the Golden Bears tallied their two goals in the final 40 minutes. Evan Trewhella and Ethan Holloway supplied West’s two goals. Holloway and Owen Guthridge also had assists.Raptors junior goalkeeper Aden Lyle recorded eight saves. Gallatin’s next game is at noon Saturday at Billings Senior.Raptors girls tie Billings WestGallatin played Billings West to a 0-0 tie on Thursday in Bozeman despite a few good scoring chances for each team.No statistics were available.The Raptors will play next at noon Saturday at Billings Senior.Bozeman’s Burns, Neil win at Billings InviteBozeman seniors Hayley Burns and Connor Neil won the girls and boys races, respectively, at the Billings Invite on Friday to open the season.Neil helped the Hawks boys team to a first-place finish with a team score of 60, well ahead of Billings West’s 91 in second place. Bozeman’s girls placed second with a score of 76, behind only Cody with 40.Burns paced the girls field with a time of 19 minutes, 7.38 seconds. Teammates Lucy McCormick (8th, 20:10.13), Serena Sproles (14th, 20:45.49), Sarah Wheeler (24th, 21:10.47) and Nomi Friedman (29th, 21:41.09) completed Bozeman’s scoring.Neil finished in 16:12.99 and was backed up by KJ Popiel (sixth, 16:45.79), Calvin Dore (15th, 17:09.00), Joe Johns (16th, 17:13.57) and Wyatt May (22nd, 17:28.79).Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg placed second in the boys race, finishing in 16:13.55 and helping the Raptors to a third-place finish with a score of 118. Nash Coley (13th, 17:02.03) and Peter Rehberger (21st, 17:25.84) were Gallatin’s next two runners, followed by Eli Blythe (29th, 17:44.21) and Alaric Skjelver (53rd, 18:32.58).Gallatin’s girls placed fifth with a team score of 229. Alexis Holton led that effort with a 15th-place showing in 20:48.71. Leyna Yenny (27th, 21:34.40), Grace Schopp (45th, 22:26.27), Ally Coey (66th, 23:34.38) and Mackenzie Galyen (76th, 24:06.85) all followed.Belgrade's boys placed fifth (team score of 178) and were led by Samuel Nash, who placed 20th in 17:21.44. The Panthers girls team was 12th (326) and paced by Hannah Giese (25th, 21:16.07). Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. 