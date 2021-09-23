Support Local Journalism


Bozeman’s boys earned a 5-0 win over Billings Senior on Thursday while the girls suffered a 4-1 loss to the Broncs.

In the boys’ win, Drew Johnson scored in the 10th and 16th minutes off of assists from Joshua Angell and Aiden Edwards, respectively, to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead.

Angell scored in the 29th minute after an assist from Riley Bloomer.

Angell completed a hat trick in the second half by adding goals in the 59th and 78th minutes. Torren Hill and Casper Lemley assisted on those scores.

The Hawks improved to 9-0 this season. 

In the girls game, a goal from Sami Murphy off an assist from Ursula Vlases accounted for all of Bozeman’s scoring.

The Hawks moved to 4-4-1 this year.

Gallatin girls soccer ties West, boys lose 

Gallatin’s girls tied with Billings West on Thursday to move to 6-0-3 this season. Olivia Collins scored off an assist from Tessa Scott for the Raptors’ only scoring.

Gallatin’s boys lost a 4-0 decision to the Golden Bears. They move to 5-4 this year

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

