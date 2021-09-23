Prep roundup: Bozeman boys soccer tops Billings Senior; Gallatin girls tie Billings West By Chronicle Staff Sep 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Bozeman's Megan Schell heads the ball against Billings Senior on Thursday. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Bozeman's Marika Schultz makes a move against Billings Senior in the first half on Thursday. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Bozeman's Lucy Al-chokhachy advances the ball in traffic against Billings Senior on Thursday. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Bozeman's Chloe Cook works the middle of the field against Billings Senior on Thursday. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Bozeman's Bella Raecke fights for the ball against Billings Senior on Thursday. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Bozeman's Sami Murphy makes a pass during the first half against Billings Senior on Thursday. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s boys earned a 5-0 win over Billings Senior on Thursday while the girls suffered a 4-1 loss to the Broncs.In the boys’ win, Drew Johnson scored in the 10th and 16th minutes off of assists from Joshua Angell and Aiden Edwards, respectively, to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead.Angell scored in the 29th minute after an assist from Riley Bloomer. Angell completed a hat trick in the second half by adding goals in the 59th and 78th minutes. Torren Hill and Casper Lemley assisted on those scores.The Hawks improved to 9-0 this season. In the girls game, a goal from Sami Murphy off an assist from Ursula Vlases accounted for all of Bozeman’s scoring.The Hawks moved to 4-4-1 this year.Gallatin girls soccer ties West, boys lose Gallatin’s girls tied with Billings West on Thursday to move to 6-0-3 this season. Olivia Collins scored off an assist from Tessa Scott for the Raptors’ only scoring.Gallatin’s boys lost a 4-0 decision to the Golden Bears. They move to 5-4 this year Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin Assist Billings Sport Joshua Angell Bozeman Soccer West Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets