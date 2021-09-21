Prep roundup: Bozeman boys soccer stays undefeated, Gallatin soccer teams top Billings Senior By Chronicle Staff Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The shutout streak for Bozeman's boys is gone, but the Hawks proved Tuesday against Billings West they're capable of winning while allowing goals also. Not only that, but Bozeman had to come from behind in what was eventually a 3-2 victory to move to 8-0 this year. West's Owen Guthridge scored in the 11th minute, but Bozeman's Drew Johnson scored the first of his three goals in the 26th to even the score. Joshua Angell assisted. Douglas Townsend of West scored in the 53rd minute. Johnson added the tying and winning goals in quick succession, scoring in the 70th and 71st minutes. The second goal came on a penalty kick, and teammate Casper Lemley assisted on the third. Gallatin boys soccer beats Billings Senior Gallatin improved to 5-3 this season with a 1-0 win Tuesday against Billings Senior. The teams labored through a scoreless game before Simon Scott scored off an assist from Kegan Farmer in the 76th minute, securing the win for the Raptors. Raptors girls soccer tops BroncsGallatin's girls earned a 2-1 win over Billings Senior on Tuesday to improve to 6-0-2 this year. Indigo Andresen scored off an assist from Auna Flohr, and Tessa Scott scored unassisted to provide the Raptors goals. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Gallatin Bozeman Sport Football Senior Drew Johnson Billings Assist Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets