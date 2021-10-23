Prep roundup: Bozeman boys soccer advances; Bozeman girls and Gallatin boys both lose By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Bozeman’s Drew Johnson shoots the ball past Missoula Sentinel’s Elias Tonnerre (2) and the Spartans goalie for his second goal of the first half on Saturday. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Bozeman’s Torren Hill advances the ball near midfield Saturday against Missoula Sentinel. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Bozeman's Simon Kinsler looks to steal the ball in the first half. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s boys advanced to the Class AA semifinals on Saturday thanks to a 7-1 quarterfinal win over Missoula Sentinel.Drew Johnson scored four times — the team’s first three goals and its last one. In between, Joshua Angell scored twice and Torren Hill scored once. Johnson, Riley Bloomer and Nathan Neil all tallied assists.The Hawks (15-1) will host Kalispell Glacier on Tuesday in the semifinals. Bozeman girls soccer season endsThe Bozeman girls lost 1-0 Saturday in the Class AA quarterfinals on the road at Helena High.The Bengals, the West’s top seed, scored in the 11th minute and held on from there. Bozeman, the East’s fourth seed, ends its year with a record of 8-5-3.Bozeman’s Inga Trebesch hit the post on a shot late in the game, and the Hawks almost got the rebound, but a score never materialized.Goalkeeper Sabrina Scurry saved a penalty kick late in the game as well.“I am just incredibly lucky to coach such a hard-working group of young women,” Hawks head coach Erika Cannon said. “The amount of growth this season as a team was incredible. I really hate to see it end.”Raptors boys soccer loses to Kalispell GlacierGallatin’s boys season came to an end Saturday with a 2-1 loss in the Class AA quarterfinals to Kalispell Glacier. The Raptors received a goal from Max Burke following an assist by Chase Stohlmann in the loss.Gallatin finishes its season with a 10-6 record.Hawks volleyball beats Billings SkyviewBozeman earned a three-set win over Billings Skyview Saturday, posting set scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-16.Jenavieve Lynch posted a double-double with 10 kills and 16 digs, leading the team in both categories. Clara Fox had 29 assists and led the team with three blocks.Carissa Stratman added nine kills and 10 digs for the Hawks (19-4, 9-4 Eastern AA), and Bria Isley had eight kills. Otylia Clements had 13 digs and two service aces.Raptors volleyball beats Belgrade in 5Gallatin overcame a 2-1 set deficit on Saturday to defeat Belgrade in five. Set scores were 25-15, 24-26, 16-25, 25-14, 15-8.Molly O’Connor led the team in aces (three) and digs (21). Addie Swanson had 42 assists and two aces.Ryann Eddins led with 10 kills. Makyah Albrecht followed with nine and Cadence Lundgren added eight. Albrecht also had four blocks. Lottie Houser had two aces and 13 digs.Gallatin improved to 14-9 overall and 8-5 in the Eastern AA. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Assist Sport Volleyball Football Quarterfinal Semifinal Gallatin Ace Kalispell Glacier Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets