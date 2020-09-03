A Bozeman player dribbled along the right wing, crossed a pass in front of the goal and Drew Johnson calmly redirected the ball into the net.
Just 23 minutes into the Hawks’ game Thursday against Great Falls CMR, Bozeman already led by three.
A coach on CMR’s sideline said, “It’s too easy.” A player on the field for the Rustlers told his teammates to keep their heads up.
Despite the encouragement, Bozeman was only a third of its way to its final output. The Hawks dominated CMR in a 9-0 win Thursday in Bozeman.
“It's just kind of a way to take control of the game when we have the ball most of the time,” senior midfielder Will Kaiser said. “It doesn't really give them any chances so there's nothing for them to build off.”
The Hawks boys are now 2-0 with 13 goals scored. Their offensive firepower has been on display early in the season.
While head coach Hunter Terry wants players to discover how they fit together, the attacking mentality of the team is already established as being similar to previous seasons.
The Bozeman girls (1-1) also beat CMR on Thursday, 5-0.
Two years ago, the Hawks boys won the Class AA championship. Last year, they lost in the title game. The recent teams have all featured a fluid offensive style in which players pass the ball to each other up and down the field.
Kaiser described the team’s style this year as “crafty and quick.” That allows Bozeman to own possession often.
“I think that's been a really big part of the Hawk stamp for a long time," Kaiser said. "Past teams, especially with the team we won state two years ago, that's always been a big factor for us because it's a way we can just take the other team out of the equation.”
Bozeman has also leaned on a style that lets players trade spots in the middle of plays. Offensive midfielders push ahead and forwards drop back. This year, Terry said the position-shifting could even happen with defensive midfielders swapping with forwards.
Senior forward Nolan Robbins played both midfield and forward Thursday. He said the team is trying to be as fluid as possible in order to create as many chances and challenge opponents as much as possible.
The way the Hawks want to play requires everyone being on the same page.
“I think our ability to keep ourselves accountable for keeping the ball and making good decisions,” Robbins said of why the Hawks play their style well.
Terry talked about how the early portion of the season is critical to figuring out how to maximize the team’s talent. Robbins added that instead of having a single star, Bozeman has a host of contributors.
Sorting through the most effective lineups was part of the Hawks' objective against the Rustlers.
“It's one thing to learn. It's one thing for someone to teach you,” Terry said. “It's a whole other ball game when it becomes discovery.”
Terry mentioned the potential for more dribbling to set up teammates. That, plus the fluidity of positions, could become distinguishing traits of the 2020 Hawks.
But regardless of the small wrinkles, the overall philosophy will remain the same. And it showed Thursday, when it took just four minutes to score and two more to score again.
The Hawks kept pouring it on, with two goals by Joshua Angell and another by Andrew Barckholtz to secure a 6-0 halftime lead.
CMR barely had any serious scoring chances as a result of Bozeman controlling possession. No matter who played in the midfield, the Hawks never relented their firm grip on the game.
“I think we just have a tradition and culture in Bozeman of having a very attacking-minded, free style,” Terry said.
Before the boys’ game Thursday, the Bozeman girls took care of business against CMR, too. Payton Putnam, Miles Al-Chokhacy, Marika Schultz, Ursula Vlases and Sami Murphy each scored for the Hawks in the shutout victory.
In their first win of the year, the Hawks displayed more of what they’re capable of, head coach Erika Cannon said.
“I thought we played tremendous. We just put a lot of pressure on them,” Cannon said. “They're a great team, but we just played really strong from the very start. Lots of shots, lots of pressure. I just really liked how we were playing today.”
