Pau Casas only has one year at Bozeman High, and he wants to make the most of it.
The sophomore exchange student from Barcelona, Spain, arrived at the school in the fall but too late to go out for soccer, his main sport when at home. This spring, he has found a role on the Hawks tennis team. It’s a sport he picked up only three years ago, but his smooth game belies that short timeline.
Playing at No. 3 singles on Thursday, Casas won 6-0, 6-0 against Gallatin’s Wynn Wagner, part of a 7-1 boys win in the crosstown matchup with the Raptors at Bozeman’s courts.
“With him being a foreign exchange student and literally stepping into a brand new culture, new high school, new city, new everything, I’ve been really proud to see how well he’s done to adapt and find his feet under him and be a good teammate for the Bozeman Hawks,” head coach Clayton Harris said.
Casas has yet to suffer a loss this season, proving to be a valuable addition into the Hawks deep lineup. He has simple goals for the one season he gets to be here before returning home next month.
“Make friends, try to win at state and pass my classes,” he said.
Casas called Bozeman “nice” but “too cold.” He’s also had to adapt to playing on hard courts as opposed to red clay courts.
“The ball goes more slow and it’s more fun (on clay),” he said.
Still, he’s enjoying himself and contributing to a winning team. So too is girls freshman Izabel Barr, whose win at No. 2 singles Thursday helped the Hawks to a 7-1 win as well.
Barr arrived in high school with an advanced skill set honed through workouts with Montana State tennis coaches Jon Reeves and Trey Morris.
“Knowing all the time I’ve spent on the court, all the time I’ve been exhausted from running so much, has finally paid off in a sense,” Barr said. “Everything that I’ve worked on is being put into this.”
She mentioned her footwork and making sure she’s going after the right kinds of shots as priorities. Nearly everything was working well for her Thursday in a 6-1, 6-0 win against Mal Gregory. Harris said Barr’s previous training is evident, and it’s been great to watch her build on that foundation during this season. Especially as a freshman in a high singles spot.
“She as a tennis player has grown tremendously over these last couple months,” he said. “She’s so receptive to teaching, to coaching, to learning. She’s always asking great questions, so it’s been great to work with her in that way.”
Barr said she has adapted to playing outdoors better than she expected to, and she is proud of the way her game has grown in such a short time on the team. She has aspirations of making it to state and winning, but she recognizes that there are plenty of older girls she will have to get past first. In order to compete at their level, Barr is well aware of how she must play.
“I think it’s just a mixture of being competitive at the same time as being consistent,” she said. “Making sure I’m hitting the right shots. Being aware of what I’m doing on the court instead of playing randomly. Focusing on playing competitive.”
The two newcomers, Barr and Casas, contributed to sweeps for Bozeman in singles play.
Meg McCarty won 6-0, 6-0 over Makayla Otey in the top spot, and Bella Raecke won 6-2, 6-1 against Alivia Ballenger at No. 3. Jane West won a marathon match against Ritu Bajwa 6-1, 6-7, 10-8 at No. 4.
On the boys side, Ben Stern won 6-3, 7-5 against Emerson Fry at No. 2, and Gabe Vicens won 6-1, 6-3 over Kearen Samsel at No. 4. No. 1 player Blake Phillippi beat familiar foe Braeden Butler 6-0, 7-5.
Bozeman’s success continued in doubles play on both sides. For the boys, Joe Monson and Nate Brooks won 7-6(5), 6-3 over Will Gram and Nathan Nguyen in the No. 2 spot. TJ Ward and Oliver Ward won 6-0, 3-6, 10-2 against Jonas Overton and Graham Overton in the third spot. And Ben Wilson and Kyler Smith won 6-0, 6-4 against Zach Dobbs and Max DeFanti in the fourth spot.
For the girls, the No. 1 team of Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank overcame a comeback attempt from Sophia and Olivia Mansour to win 6-2, 3-6, 10-8, handing the Mansours their first loss this season as a doubles pairing. In the No. 3 spot, Tavin Stacey and Kristen Graham lost their first set 5-7 against Mandi Faure and Ryann Eddins, but they recovered to win the next set 6-1 and a tiebreaker 10-7. Frida Kelly and Maeve O’Brien beat Trinity Simmons and Julia Stevenson 7-5, 6-0 at No. 4.
Gallatin’s only wins on both sides came via doubles play. The boys No. 1 pairing of Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff beat Bozeman’s Luke Raynovich and Owen Sanford 6-4, 6-1 to improve to 9-0 this season.
Farne said he and Schonhoff can’t have the “underdog mentality” they did last season when they came on strong at the end of the year en route to the Class AA boys doubles title.
“I think we’ve got to stay humble this year because if we let it get to our head that we’re winning, that’s the worst possible thing that can happen. We’ve just got to get ready for the next team,” he said. “We’re trying to stay match-ready, especially for the next three weeks (before state).”
That has sometimes proved difficult because of how often inclement weather has disrupted the tennis season. But they’re working to remain focused.
“We value our time on the court more,” Schonhoff said. “You go into a match, even if you’re up 5-0, we say, ‘It’s 0-0 right now.’ Just don’t think you’re ahead at any point.”
Their unblemished record points to their mindset working just fine.
“They’re just playing the best tennis of their season now,” Raptors head coach Colter Curey said. “They’re playing really cohesive together and back where they want to be.”
Gallatin’s No. 2 girls doubles team of Molly O’Connor and Aydan Paul won 6-1, 6-0 against Alexis LaMeres and Emiline Smith.
Though the Raptors lost the team matchups, the matches themselves were far more competitive than they were last season, both coaches said.
“I think crosstown brings something out of everybody where they just want to win and no matter what level they are they’re going to put all their effort in to do that,” Curey said. “That’s what I saw from both sides today.”
The teams won’t have to wait long for a rematch. They’ll face each other again, weather permitting, on Tuesday at Gallatin.