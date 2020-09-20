When JoJo Radick began coaching her younger sister’s team in January, she started to see volleyball in a new way.
Radick has played on Bozeman’s varsity since she was a freshman. In her early years with the Hawks, as one of the youngest players on the team, she thought too much about prior points even after the next serve was sent into the air.
Her coaches told her to forget the past. It wasn’t until recently that she fully understood.
From the sideline, Radick told the 14-year-olds she coached to, “Move on, move on” between points. When the senior takes the court for Bozeman this season, she says she’s stronger mentally.
“I’m starting to take my own advice,” Radick said.
Radick committed to play collegiately at Montana State as a sophomore. She’s been a key contributor for the Hawks throughout her high school career. But her new perspective and new workouts this offseason set her up to raise her performance.
After subbing out when she rotated to the back line in 2019, Radick worked to improve her game and become more well-rounded. She’s already steadied Bozeman in her more natural middle position. That allows her to lift up her teammates more frequently when she’s in the center of the action.
“I’m so happy to be back in the gym,” Radick said, “and be able to play with all my teammates again.”
Since most camps Radick planned to attend this summer were canceled, she lacked the on-court practice time she would normally have. She couldn’t get the reps she was used to.
It could have set her back, especially considering how she took advantage of the summer before her junior year.
Knowing she needed to change her routine, Radick prioritized strength training.
She bar squatted and bench pressed to increase strength. She did box jumps and dumbbell step ups to improve jumping.
“A lot of heavy lifting,” Radick said.
On the first day of tryouts this year, Hawks head coach Jeni Anderson immediately began thinking of how she could maximize Radick’s skills. She was already blown away by Radick being in the best physical condition of her life. It reflected Radick’s preparation.
“She found a way to still excel at volleyball when none of us were able to play volleyball,” Anderson said. “That’s something that sets her apart.”
Standing at 6 feet, 2 inches, with a 26-inch vertical jump, Radick’s length helps blocking shots at the net and digging in the back row. Her defense has progressed, making her a more reliable player even when she rotates away from the front.
Anderson said “I guarantee” Radick’s coaching has helped her defense and called the new viewpoint “a beautiful thing” for the senior.
In prior years, Radick became frustrated when she had to sub out because she wasn’t as effective in the back row. She took it as a challenge to improve.
Now, she’s more capable of playing every position. She also knows the experience of playing everywhere could help her in college.
Instead of being mentally drained at points in the season, Radick considers herself much more mentally tough. She said that’s her responsibility as a senior.
In the season opener against Billings Skyview, Radick’s serve-receive passes led to an average of 2.4 touches by teammates, which Anderson said is “pretty fantastic.” Radick also added four solo blocks against Billings Skyview.
While the regular season began only about a week ago, Radick is ready to showcase her growth.
“I feel like I’ve been playing really well this season,” Radick said. “I’m able to come out and hopefully able to give everything I’ve got all season.”
