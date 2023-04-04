Both Jill Brown and Michael Coleman felt comfortable stepping into new roles for this upcoming season.
Brown was recently named Bozeman softball’s new head coach, a somewhat natural transition after being an assistant for the past couple seasons. When the head coaching role opened up this past offseason, Brown jumped at the opportunity. That was largely due to the Hawks consisting of “a pretty special group of girls.”
“These girls are easy to work with,” Brown said. “They have a passion for the game. They’re at practice early. They want to stay late, get more grounders, get more pop flies, work on their hitting more. They’re so dedicated and motivated that it’s just been really easy to transition.”
Coleman, Gallatin’s new coach, had been thinking over the move for several months. His daughter, Madison, is a sophomore on the team and would talk about how she and her teammates were wondering if they’d have a head coach this season. Michael Coleman added that there wasn’t a “clear, defined path forward” for the program as recently as a month before the season.
After talking with Gallatin High staff and parents, Coleman decided to apply for the opening. He said he felt comfortable taking over with his daughter already on the team and with his two sons, Ethan and Dillon, previously playing for the Bozeman Bucks.
“It did take a little bit of that experience of being around baseball with my sons and having that be part of what contributed to me even knowing to coach softball,” Coleman said. “But that’s what really came out of our conversations with parents of the players and the school district: just trying to find our foothold of what the program needed to do.”
Both Brown and Coleman are excited to take on the challenge of leading their respective softball teams in the 2023 season. After the scheduled openers were canceled due to snowstorms last weekend, Gallatin will play at Billings West at 5 p.m. Thursday and Bozeman will face West at noon on Saturday.
“I think that we’re going to surprise people with our depth and our athleticism this year,” Brown said. “We’ve got a solid team culture of mutual support and respect on and off the field.”
Despite some less than ideal weather conditions, Brown said the Hawks have been trying to make the most of practices. That has included Brown bringing in a sports and performance therapist to talk about team-building — “the girls really liked that,” she said — as well as working with the pitching machine and in batting cages as often as the Hawks can.
Bozeman has been “competitive and motivated” throughout practice, Brown added, while also keeping things light.
“We’re giving it 110%,” Brown said. “But I feel like when you do that, you have to have fun with everything you love, right?”
Brown feels like all 16 players on Bozeman’s roster can “bring something special” to this year’s team, especially its senior trio of pitcher Anna Toth, center fielder Tailyn Black and third baseman/outfielder Lulia Paea. Brown pointed to Toth’s calm and “matter-of-fact” demeanor in the circle and Black’s versatility after mainly being a utility infielder last season.
“I think (Black’s) arm is incredible and her awareness of tracking the ball in the outfield’s unmatched,” Brown added.
The Hawks also have sophomores Jacobi Coombs (shortstop/catcher), Izzy Van Tighem (catcher/third base/outfield) and Elizabeth Hopkinson (infielder). Brown said that group of underclassmen has “raised the bar” at practice and set a standard with their work ethic.
Brown hopes that kind of effort will translate to the field for Bozeman, which is coming off a 5-14 (2-12 in Eastern AA) campaign in 2022. But last year’s record doesn’t affect the expectations for the upcoming year.
“We want the girls to reach their athletic potential and continually grow and improve after each game,” Brown said. “We want to have a successful season and make it to the state tournament.”
Gallatin is also a program looking to find its footing after finishing 2-17 (0-13 in Eastern AA) last season. Coleman said the team has been focusing on intent and commitment this season, which includes plate discipline and staying positive at all times.
“I really don’t focus on negative things. I really build them up,” Coleman said. “Up to this point, it’s been a phenomenal approach.”
The Raptors have 12 players on the varsity roster this season, led by senior pitcher Rhianna Ashcraft. Coleman said Ashcraft brings a needed level of experience, as well as an ability to change speeds as a pitcher.
Along with Ashcraft, Coleman said the Raptors are looking to develop five rotational pitchers. That includes sophomores Olivia Klemann and Addison Bleile, who will also play some infield. Outfielder Madison Coleman has also been taking reps at pitcher and catcher, and is “all a coach would want in a player,” Michael Coleman added.
That group has helped the Raptors establish larger goals for this season on and off the field. Coleman said he gave his players an hour to discuss expectations at a recent practice. After they all reconvened, the players said they want everyone to compete at the plate and also have at least a 3.5 grade point average in the classroom.
Coleman said he’ll look to reinforce that mindset throughout the season, as well as making sure his players are process-oriented.
“Not really focusing on the results of things but putting the preparation in to achieve the results that we want,” Coleman said. “So that’s another goal of ours is to dissect the results and our own preparation on how we’re doing it.”
